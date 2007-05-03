BFO Offers You Unrivalled Technical Support

London, England, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/03/2007 -- Big Faceless Organization (BFO), has been busy finding out what you like, what you want and delivering more than you expect. The company carried out extensive qualitative research over the last twelve months, within the client base and among all parties who tested BFO software.



When asked how easy it was to deploy, you said you liked it; building an application using BFO products was relatively hassle free to integrate with your applications and, custom issues were dealt with promptly by the BFO technical support team.



You said you wanted peace of mind over the future costs of software and protection from it spiralling out of control. In response BFO’s support contract now entitles you to all new versions of the software free so you never have to pay for a new version again. In addition, standard support terms remain in place; priority response rates, product update notifications, priority for bug fixes and R&D feature requests.



Furthermore, ad hoc Support is also available free of charge to customers testing and evaluating the fully functional “pre-live” demo versions of Big Faceless software.



CTO Mike Bremford says, “Our diverse client base continue to provide us with new and exciting challenges posed through specific upgrade or bug fix requests. We are always happy to assist them whilst continually developing and improving our products”. Over 85% of BFO customers, that responded, rated the software as high quality to excellent.



A spokesman for Abbot Laboratories, the global broad-based health care company, says “Support is the best I have seen in quite sometime. We will continue to use your products, and would recommend them to peers”.



Verizon, the US telecommunications giant says “Thank you for your commitment to provide outstanding support to Verizon”



Admios, the Californian based systems integrator says “Support team was excellent. Fast to respond”.



About BFO: BFO is a global resource of Java components for the international B2B market. Products include the Big Faceless Report Generator, PDF and Graph Libraries. The client portfolio includes Boeing, Lehman Brothers, Harvard University, HSBC, Fannie Mae, Roche, Toyota and the US Department of Energy.


