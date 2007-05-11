Matchdoctor.com Daters Share Their Personal Stories, ‘Live Profiles’, and Funny Findings Through Video

Ft. Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/11/2007 -- Matchdoctor.com, the third largest free dating and social site according to Hitwise, now brings users a bit of borrowed technology. Members can find their favorite videos on YouTube and post them, also for free, on the new Matchdoctor video site. Many members have chosen to bring their personality front and center by going beyond their ‘regular profile’ on Matchdoctor and sharing clips of their favorite videos with the community.



Videos on Matchdoctor add a personal touch for each member that participates on the site. Even by just posting certain types of videos, other members get a feel for the likes and dislikes of each member.



Each video lists the running time and when it was posted, along with the username of the member that posted it. Members can comment and vote on each others posted videos. Videos that get a lot of attention through commenting and votes are pushed to a “popular videos” list.



"Videos get members excited to participate socially on the site and share the latest clip they have uploaded or found on YouTube." said Luke Kalish, President of Online Singles, LLC.



ABOUT MATCHDOCTOR.COM

Online Singles, LLC was founded by Jason Tarlowe and Luke Kalish in 2000. Florida-based Matchdoctor.com began with as a dating site with a few hundred members and is now a social network focused on dating with over a million members. Another affiliated website under the Online Singles, LLC umbrella is http://www.adultmatchdoctor.com for intimate adult dating.



For more information on this site please visit http://www.matchdoctor.com or call 888.366.2824.



SOURCE Online Singles, LLC

http://www.matchdoctor.com

