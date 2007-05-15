Trump's Luxury Florida Hotel/Condo's Come to Ontario

Toronto, Ontario -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/15/2007 -- Donald Trump's opulent Las Olas Hotel/Condominiums have finally come to Ontario, so to speak. The heralded new oceanfront property is now being offered in Ontario through www.TrumpLuxuryResorts.com, by way of Real Choice Realty.



The Las Olas Beach Resort is a collection of 95 stunning boutique hotel condominiums located directly on Ft Lauderdale beach. The project, in its early stages of development, is part luxury Florida residence, and part investment opportunity.



Anticipated amenities include European-style butler service, a full luxury spa, gourmet dining, golf privileges, and Private Car Service. Views from beachfront rooms are said to be extraordinary and, as an added allure, the property is located within minutes of world-class shopping.



A limited number of fractional and full ownership opportunities are available, from $80,000 to well over $2.5 million U.S. In signature fashion, Trump's onsite hotel management can rent and manage purchasers' units, even when they are not in use.



Las Olas is slated for completion in late 2008.



Editor Note: This news is released by Real Choice Realty Windsor Ltd. (RCR) and is not a Trump Organization communication.