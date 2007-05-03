iLink announces a free webinar on “Microsoft PerformancePoint Server 2007 Monitoring and Analytics”

Bellevue, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/03/2007 -- iLink Systems Inc, Microsoft Gold Certified Partner, preferred vendor and member of customer advisory board at Microsoft, today announced an upcoming interactive webinar that will provide business experts and decision makers with key strategies and tricks of the trade in PerformancePoint 2007 to help them effectively plan and manage their business.



Free webinar, entitled “Microsoft PerformancePoint Server 2007 Monitoring and Analytics” will be held on May 10th, 9.00 AM to 10.00AM PST. The webinar will start with an introduction to Microsoft BI and PerformancePoint and move on to the innovative features available in PerformancePoint Server 2007. The webinar will do a comparison of Business Scorecard Manager 2005 and PerformancePoint Server 2007. Finally the discussion will be steered towards building dashboard, scorecard and parameters for dashboard with the help of a demo.



Presenting the webinar will be Kowshik, Technical Project Manager at iLink Systems. Kowshik has over five years of experience in design, development and deployment of Microsoft-based Windows and web-based applications. Kowshik has deep knowledge of software systems including system software development, database and data access technologies, user interface and reporting. He is also adept at consulting with IT clients and coming up with requirement specifications and putting together documents describing client needs and requirements. He has worked extensively with the Army National Guard - National Guard Bureau (NGB). He has Masters degree in Computer Science from Clemson University.



On asked about why should one attend this webinar?, Kowshik replied “ This webinar would educate one with innovative tools and features in decision making; help control and manage businesses through an integrated performance management application” .



What: Microsoft PerformancePoint Server 2007 Monitoring and Analytics



Who: Kowshik, Technical Project Manager at iLink Systems



When: Thursday, May 10, at 9.00 AM PST



Where: Please register by visiting:

http://www.ilink-systems.com/PerformancePoint/webinar/registration.asp



About iLink Systems



iLink Systems is high quality software solution provider with core competencies in definition and development of software products which includes requirements analysis, user experience and technology architecture, solution development and eMarketing enablement. iLink offers product development services to ISVs and ASPs, horizontal solutions around User Experience, Information worker, Business Intelligence, Business process and integration, and Mobility solutions and select vertical solutions to enterprise and medium sized businesses in Telecom, Insurance, Healthcare, Government, Non-profit, and Online Retail verticals. iLink’s clients include GE Healthcare, Genesys, Talisma, Bentley in the ISV space and companies like Cingular Wireless, Hewlett Packard, Microsoft in the enterprise space. As a Microsoft Gold Partner and Vendor, iLink is positioned among the top Microsoft based solution providers. iLink operates from its offices in Seattle WA, Fairfax VA, Atlanta, GA and Chennai, India. More information can be found at www.ilink-systems.com or please contact:

