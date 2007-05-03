Fernandez Capital Appoints Giancarlo Fernandez to Principal

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/03/2007 -- Fernandez Capital LLC has announced that Giancarlo Fernandez will be promoted to Principal, effective immediately.



Mr. Fernandez has several years of financial and operational experience, including experience in leading firms in New York City such as Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Group, Bloomberg LP, and Natexis Bleichroeder Inc. As Principal, Mr. Fernandez will report directly to Carlos T. Fernandez, president and chief executive officer of Fernandez Capital LLC.



"Giancarlo Fernandez will be in charge of our media and entertainment investments at Fernandez Capital," said Carlos T. Fernandez, president and chief executive officer of Fernandez Capital. "Mr Fernandez has expertise in the field of finance and media and will be a tremendous asset to our firm."



Mr. Fernandez was born in Peru and holds a Bachelor's degree in Finance from St. John's University in Queens, New York.



About Fernandez Capital:



Fernandez Capital LLC is a private investment firm that invests in extraordinary entrepreneurs and promising companies that are currently in the early stages of business. The firm's industry focus is on traditional media, new media, and Internet business services. It is a limited liability corporation formed in the state of Delaware of the United States with principal offices located in New York City.

