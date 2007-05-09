MON.ITOR.US Published OS Performance Study

Yerevan, Armenia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/09/2007 -- MON.ITOR.US, a leading provider of free systems monitoring published a unique statistical data demonstrating dependency of website uptime and response speed from the operating systems they use. More than 13,000 monitored web servers’ data were included in the study.



There are many factors which affect Website performance from end-user perspective, namely ISP Internet connection, personnel qualification, location, hardware parameters, etc. MON.ITOR.US by providing free monitoring service collected a solid database and performed and published statistical correlation study of web server performance with the underlying Operating System (OS).



Out of large number of monitored websites OS platform was detected with high probability for around 13,000 sites. Exclusive of less frequent OS platforms, within the remaining 12,089 sites Linux was the most popular choice (60%), followed by Windows (17%) and FreeBSD (7.1%). Absolute leader demonstrating highest website response speed and best uptime was NetBSD; Solaris and OpenBSD also show close results. The most practical are the results from Linux and Windows websites’ comparison. Linux was ahead both in uptime (by more than 0.5%) and response speed (50+ milliseconds). The researchers connect lower uptime of Windows with the necessity of reboots, while Linux doesn’t require reboot in case most of updates and installations. Detailed report is available at http://blog.mon.itor.us//?p=286.



“More analytical reports will be available” says Hovhannes Avoyan, CEO, founder and former executive of Lycos Europe. “MON.ITO.US service is free and our monitoring database is rapidly growing. We are accumulating large amount of unique and interesting data, which we are going to publish for the benefits of our community.”



About MON.ITOR.US

MON.ITOR.US is a leading free global websites and networks monitoring service measuring on 24x7 basis key performance indicators of websites, web applications and network resources. The service offers error detection, alert notification, detailed uptime and performance reports, real time snapshot views, and web site traffic analysis. It currently has over 6,000 users and monitors almost 35,000 sites.

