NFL Star Roger Staubach Donates Proceeds from “Cash America Quarterback Bowl” to Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes

Ossining, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/03/2007 -- Two national spokesmen for the Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes, J.R. Martinez and Justin Bajema, both injured in their tour of duty in Iraq, will play next to some of the NFL’s greatest stars at the 2007 Cash America Quarterback Bowl. Roger Staubach, Heisman Trophy winner and Dallas Cowboys long-time quarterback, who is playing in the game, will donate half of the funds raised to the Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes (CSAH).



The flag football game will be May 3 at Reunion Arena in Dallas. This year’s contest is set to begin at 7 p.m., between Roger Staubach’s Hardline, and Danny White’s Musers. Both Staubach and White are former quarterbacks of the Dallas Cowboys. Martinez of Shreveport, LA, will play on the Hardline team and Bajema of Grand Rapids, MI, will play for the Musers.



CSAH national spokesman J.R. Martinez says, “Before I joined the Army, my dream as a kid was to make it in the NFL. This experience is the closest I will ever get to that. Events like these give injured service members like me the chance to live their dreams. And even better, I get to build awareness and funds for the Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes to help my fellow wounded comrades.”



Wounded veterans struggle everyday to overcome life-changing injuries, such as loss of limbs, severe burns, and the reality of being in a wheelchair. The Coalition works to help these troops, and their families, overcome these obstacles, and resume fulfilling and productive lifestyles through programs targeted to their specific needs.



The first ever Cash America Quarterback Bowl was held last April. The basic idea was that two teams, led by legendary NFL quarterbacks, would go head to head for a charity of their choice.



Tickets are available online at DallasDesperados.com or by phone at 972-785-4900. Prices range from $21 to $45.



About the Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes:

The Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes is a non-partisan, non-profit organization that offers several programs to assist disabled veterans who have served in Iraq and Afghanistan: Wounded Hero Emergency Financial Relief (provides urgent financial assistance to disabled veterans), Homes for Wounded Heroes (offers nearly cost-free, new or renovated disability adapted homes to men and women), Hire A Hero (reaches out through a network of organizations to help prepare and place motivated, qualified veterans in quality jobs), Family Support Network (offers special services to help relieve financial and emotional burdens facing heroes and their families), and the Road to Recovery Conferences (all-expense paid educational and service events for wounded servicemen and servicewomen and their families). For more information please visit the website at www.saluteheroes.org.



About J.R. Martinez:

J.R. Martinez was born in Shreveport, LA on June 14, 1983. He enlisted in the United States Army in September 2002 and underwent Basic and Advanced Training at Fort Benning, Georgia where he gained skills as an 11-B Infantryman. After reporting to Fort Campbell in January of 2003, he was assigned to his unit 2/502 Delta Company. He was deployed to Iraq in February of that same year. After his injury in April 2003, he spent 34 months at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, undergoing 32 different surgeries. After his recovery, he joined the Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes (www.saluteheroes.org) as a National Spokesperson. He has since worked with CSAH to promote their financial assistance and support programs to other wounded service members and inspire the lives of others through his amazing story of resilience, perseverance and optimism.



About Justin Bajema:

Justin Bajema was born on March 27, 1981 in Grand Rapids, MI. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 2001 and on his second tour in Iraq with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, while on patrol in 2004, Justin’s convoy was attacked by insurgents. He suffered severe injuries to his legs, including IED shrapnel to both lower extremities and mild PTSD.



After being evacuated to Bethesda National Naval Hospital and undergoing eight surgeries, six weeks of hospitalization and months of physical therapy, Justin was able to walk again. Since Justin’s recovery, he has joined the Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes (www.saluteheroes.org) as a National Spokesperson. Justin helps to raise awareness for CSAH and inspire the lives of other wounded veterans with his message about the positive things that can come into life after letting go of the past and, in turn, creating a brighter future.

