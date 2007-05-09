Rapidly Growing Multi-Channel Retailer Names Chief Financial Officer

Lakeville, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/09/2007 -- Following sales growth of over 300% in 2006 in the Company’s Internet and B2B sales channels, The Working Person’s Store (http://www.WorkingPerson.com) is pleased to announce the appointment of William C. Feeley as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer.



Mr. Feeley comes to The Working Person’s Store and its parent holding company, (WPE Holdings, Inc.), with over 20 years experience as a finance professional. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Feeley has been very active in providing capital formation and advisory services, executing initial public offerings, private placements and advisory assignments, attracting investment from leading venture capital firms and institutional investors. Mr. Feeley most recently served as Managing Director, Head of Equity Capital Markets at National City Corporation in Cleveland, Ohio. He founded software and equity trading firm, Delta Nova Systems, Inc., after serving as Managing Director, Head of Capital Markets for the Internet and technology investment bank, SoundView Technology Group, Inc. (originally known as Wit Capital Group, Inc). Mr. Feeley also previously served as Managing Director, Equity Capital Markets at Bankers Trust Company, SVP and Head of Equities at First Albany Corporation, and EVP & Head of Corporate Finance and Distribution Services for Kemper Securities, Inc. Mr. Feeley is a charter holder as Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst, (“CAIA”), with a B.S.B.A. in Finance from Georgetown University, Washington, D.C. and an MBA in Finance from Loyola University of Chicago.



Eric Deniger, CEO of The Working Person’s Store said, “With our Company’s hyper growth over the past few years, we’re really pleased to have someone with Bill’s depth of financial experience come aboard.” Mr. Feeley added, “Eric and The Working Person’s Store team have created a high value destination retail store concept and an incredible online business that we believe can become a “category killer” in a market niche that represents tens of billions of dollars of consumer, business and government spending. The Company’s online business is supported by the strategy, software, consulting and services of its AVID Commerce subsidiary. I’m thrilled to be part of this.” Bill commented that, “Steve Antisdel, COO, his brother Jeff, CMO, and their technology team have really empowered this Company with proprietary technology and processes developed over a ten year time frame. I’d describe the activities of AVID Commerce as being third generation Search Engine Optimization and Site Conversion Optimization on steroids.”



The Working Person’s Store was the 2006 Indiana Excellence Gold Award Winner for Technology, while its online e-commerce catalog division, WorkingPerson.com was cited with a “Webby” Honoree Award for its accomplishments in web site content, structure, navigation, visual design, functionality, interactivity and customer experience.



About The Working Person’s Store



Since 1995, The Working Person’s Store has grown into a leading multi-channel resource for quality work apparel, footwear and safety-gear by leading brands such as Carhartt, Dickies, Wolverine Boots and Shoes, Timberland PRO Boots, Bates Shoes and Boots, Dr. Martens Shoes, Riggs Workwear and a hundred other great name brands. WorkingPerson.com – Dedicated to the Working Person.



http://WorkingPerson.com



About AVID Commerce



AVID Commerce is the developer of proprietary “closed source” software code and related technologies employed in the design, development, construction and operation of high performance, ecommerce enabled web sites, as well as a suite of technology and social commerce related applications. Recently launched, AVID Commerce enabled sites include JLPowellUSA.com, purveyors of the world’s finest clothing, footwear and accessories, and ArtPassions.com, a dominant aggregator of custom framed art.



http://JLPowellUSA.com



http://ArtPassions.com

