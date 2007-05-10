File Security Takes A New Path

Blanket, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/10/2007 -- Ti Custom Programming is proud to announce the release of their newest version of it's wildly popular file security system 'QwikSecure File Protection System'.



QwikSecure allows a user to completely hide files and folders from unauthorized access. Using an easy and simple interface computer users can completely hide files and folders from all browsers and explorer tools. Even the computer's command prompt cannot see hidden files and folders. QwikSecure also protects hidden objects with individual passwords to allow for added security and let multiple users hide their files using a single version of the program. You can also have QwikSecure wait in the system trey for one click access to your objects.



QwikSecure is compatable with all file types so you can secure files created by any of today's most popular programs. All hidden files are still fully usable by the programs that created them while they are hidden. A shortcut on your desktop or in your favorites file history list opens the file as usual ready for you to edit and save as before.



Easy, simple and completely effective, QwikSecure is a must for everyone seeking to keep prying eyes away from sensative information and data on your home or office computer.



QwikSecure is available at http://www.ticustom.com in our products section.

