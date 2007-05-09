New Thriller THE SIXTH COW Grapples Medical Issues Facing Society

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/09/2007 -- Dr. Michael F. Wright is launching his medical thriller THE SIXTH COW (ISBN 059567920X, iUniverse, 2007) that is written in the style of Robin Cook and Michael Crichton. Dr. Wright, a certified specialist in internal medicine paints a chilling story of government control and media and religious interference in medical care. Written in a gripping and compelling style, THE SIXTH COW is a stark warning of what the future in medical care could entail.



“Working in medicine, I often saw that the reality was often stranger then fiction,” said Dr. Wright. “In THE SIXTH COW, I sought to tackle some of the gripping medical and social issues that we are confronting and what this future might hold.



“In the recent years we have seen massive governmental intervention in medical cases such as Terri Schaivo while religious and political interests fought about the cases in front of the media,” continued Dr. Wright. “THE SIXTH COW shows how this could be taken even further.”



The book deals with the story of Sloan O’Hara and his research partner Ally Ganzkowski who later becomes his wife. Sloan is personally motivated by his research in the search and hopes of a cure for cancer because of the death of his father to the disease. As their research begins to show promise outside pressures intensify, and to make matters worse, Ally learns she has malignant melanoma as well as being pregnant with their first child.



Ally is told that she must have an abortion, followed by chemotherapy and radiation, if she expects to live. Refusing to consider their advice, she is told she might live long enough to deliver but will undoubtedly face certain death soon after childbirth. This moral and emotional dilemma forces Ally to seek an alternative route, and she begins to pressure her husband into applying his unproven animal research to her.



Dr. Wright lives on a ranch in Georgetown, Texas with his wife and children. He practiced internal medicine and cardiology for over twenty-seven years in Michigan and Texas. He is a member of the American Osteopathic Association and is a Fellow of the American College of Osteopathic Internists. THE SIXTH COW is his second novel following GODLESS MEDICINE. Additional information on Dr. Wright and THE SIXTH COW may be obtained at www.michaelfwright.com.

