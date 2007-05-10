Pet Food Recall: Digital Cookbook For Dogs Offers A Natural Solution

Rancho Santa Margarita, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/10/2007 -- The recent recall of pet food by many major brands including Iams, Eukanuba, Alpo, America's Choice and more have panicked pet owners searching for safe food for their pets.



Fifty Fantastic Recipes Dog Recipes digital cookbook offers a natural solution with recipes for dog food and treats that can be made at home. The publisher, Davis Virtual Assistance, decided to create this cookbook after nearly losing a beloved pet last fall to poisoning from a now recalled dog food.



The low-cost cookbook, Fifty Fantastic Dog Recipes, includes fifty delicious and easy to make meals and treats including:



· Apple Cinnamon Dog Cookies

· Microwave Dog Biscuits

· Toni's Dog Food

· Lamb & Rice Stew

· Canine Stew

· Dog Food Muffins

· Canine Quiche

· Chicken and Gravy for Dogs

· Dog Lasagna Recipe

· Canine Stew

· Doggie Pudding

· Vegetarian Doggie Recipe



Many veterinarians and dog breeders advocate home cooking for dogs. Pet food manufacturing, as we now know, is subject to few health and safety standards that we humans enjoy. Consumers who have questions about home cooked food for dogs can check with their veterinarian for approval but must be cautious when considering that most veterinarians receive payment for recommending and selling certain commercial food.



Fifty Fantastic Dog Food Recipes is available at http://www.fifty-fantastic-recipes.com/dog.htm for purchase at any time from anywhere in the world and is delivered in an Adobe Acrobat document suitable for printing or for reading online.



