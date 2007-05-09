Magic Hoop Announces Launch and Beginning of Operations in Australia

Melbourne, Victoria -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/09/2007 -- Magic Hoop announces beginning of its operations in Australia and re-launch of its Australian website allowing customers online purchasing from a range of Magic Hoop innovative products that are finally available in Australia.



After conducting months of market research and products trial, Magic Hoop is very excited about beginning of its operation in Australia. Director and operations manager of Magic Hoop (Australia) said today “… we will be offering a number of products completely new to the Australian market. These include Award winning Magic Hoop, Magic Hoop Digital (featuring LS-2000 exercise monitor), Magic Hoop Plus for more advanced users and Magic Hoop Wide (also known as Magic Hoop Double) designed for people who want to increase the intensity of their workout”.



Magic Hoop is conceptually based on the Hoop and repeats a miracle of the Hula Hoop that was reinvented in 1957 the by Richard Knerr and Arthur "Spud" Medlin, founders of the Wham-O toy company. For most people, the humble Hula Hoop was a pastime very much in the past. But thanks to an enterprising South Korean, it's been given a new and healthy twist which brings it back into popularity.



The new and improved hula hoop is called the Magic Hoop and its inventors say it can cure backaches, improve digestion and more.



CNN International Inside Asia (Aired January 15, 2000) – “… SEO JONG-HAN, PRESIDENT, LENTO CORPORATION (through translator): By placing balls on the side of the hula hoops, we have developed an extraordinary hula hoop which has massage and acupressure. It also cures constipation and backaches.”



“… The magic in the Magic Hoop is 49 strategically located balls that massage the health conscious hula hoopers…”



“… UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE (through translator): The protrusions are quite stimulating, and it feels like I'm losing weight. It's quite refreshing…”



“… The president of Lento Corporation says the effects of his product are similar to the acupuncture therapy used in Chinese medicine. The Magic Hoop appears to be on its way to becoming an international success. Consumer demand is already so great Lento is running production on the hoops around the clock. And the company has clinched $100 million of export contracts world wide…”



This unique abdominal exercise tool with attached protrusions around the inner part of a hoop is patented in Korea with PCT in 76countries. The following are some of the advantages of the Magic Hoop compared with other abdominal exercise equipment:



- Effective exercise for losing fat and toning the waist and abdomen, fast, fun & slimming workout

- Excellent results in reducing waistline

- Wonderful acupressure massage, stimulating and strengthening of abdominal area with its acupressure effects by magic “fingers” (balls) of the Magic Hoop. Experience 30,000 times finger massages for only 10 minutes workout.

- Excellent results in increasing overall stamina

- Two (or more, for certain models) times heavier than a conventional exercise hoop

- Effective strengthening of cardio vascular system

- Portable, travels with you everywhere

- Perfect gift item

- Received several prizes from International Invention Shows in Swiss, UK and Germany



