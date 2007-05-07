“Network Protocols Handbook” Helps You to Master Network Communication Technologies

Saratoga, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/07/2007 -- Javvin has just published the fourth edition of "Network Protocols Handbook". The book is written to help IT and networking professionals to navigate the network communication technologies. It is an excellent reference for networking and telecom professionals, as well as for people who are taking networking technology courses or trying to pass networking related certifications such as Cisco certification CCNA, CCIE, CCNP, Microsoft Certification MCSE, CompTIA certification Network+ and Security+, etc.



Since its initial debut in 2003, Javvin has been revising this book every year to bring the latest and greatest technologies to readers. The publication of the 4th edition of the “Network Protocols Handbook” indicates the commitment of the Javvin team to continue this tradition.



"This book is an excellent reference for Internet programmers, network professionals and students. It is also useful for any individuals who want to know more details about Internet technologies." According to Dr. Yan Ke, the Chief Architect of Juniper Networks and co-founder of Netscreen Technologies.



"Javvin employees have years of experience in the networking and telecom industries. We have witnessed the network protocols growing from a few to a few thousands in the past decades. This book will help our colleagues in the industry to sort out the mess." Said Dr. Jielin Dong, President of Javvin Technologies.



Highlights of the book are as follows:

- Fully explains and illustrates all commonly used network communication protocols, including TCP/IP, WAN, LAN technologies

- Covers the latest and emerging technologies such as VOIP, SAN, MAN, VPN/Security, WLAN, VLAN and more

- Addresses vendor specific technologies: Cisco, IBM, Novell, Sun, HP, Microsoft, Apple, etc.

- Reviews the ISO networking architecture and protocols

- Covers SS7 technologies and protocols

- Hundreds of illustrations of protocol formats and header structures

- Hundreds of hyperlinks of references for further reading and studies

- Comprehensive dictionary of network protocols and TCP/UPD port numbers

- About 380 pages formatted in the 8.5 in x 11in paper size.



The following are some comments from our readers of the book:



"This is a very comprehensive book including the latest technologies. The only other book of this kind on market was published in 1994, which is totally outdated after ten years. "



"I am glad to find this book when preparing for my exams of the Cisco certifications. In one place, I can quickly review all protocols. The protocol map is great - a picture worth thousands of words. Thank you." Summary



The newly released "Network Protocols Handbook" by Javvin is now distributed by Ingram Books. Bookstore worldwide can place order via their accounts with the Ingram Books. Individuals can purchase this book from the Javvin website (http://www.javvin.com/model.thml ).



Javvin Technologies Inc., based at the Silicon Valley of California USA, is a leading company providing network management and network security software, information products and training services to IT, networking and Telecom industries. For a complete title list, please visit the Javvin website at: http://www.javvin.com . Free technology information and whitepapers are also available at http://www.networkdictionary.com .

