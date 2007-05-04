Adobe ACE Photoshop CS2 Certification: New Practice Test for Exam 9A0-044 by uCertify

Union City, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/04/2007 -- uCertify, a provider of exam preparation software for Adobe certifications, has announced that the practice test for Adobe Photoshop ACE CS2 exam 9A0-044 will be released on May 20, 2007. Customers can save $50 off the normal price of $79.98 by pre-ordering the PrepKit before the release date.



“PrepKit 9A0-044 for exam Adobe ACE CS2 is specially designed to include the latest technical developments taken place in Desktop Digital Imaging technologies. You will find the PrepKit features extremely useful in enhancing your preparation for the ACE exam and you will feel comfortable when you take the real exam.” Said Mark, Director Product Management, uCertify.



An evaluation version of the PrepKit with 30 free questions is now available for download at: http://www.ucertify.com/exams/Adobe/9A0-044.html



When released, the PrepKit 9A0-044 for Adobe ACE CS2 exam will contain 310 questions with detailed explanation for the correct as well as incorrect answer options so that the user can learn fundamentals of a particular topic. The PrepKit comes with 80 study notes that will assist the user in having a thorough understanding of the Adobe Photoshop technology.



The fully interactive 150 Pop quiz questions will help the user learn the key concepts and definitions. The user can also create customized Pop quiz on selected topics according to his choice. A user can take the test in two modes: learn mode and test mode. The test mode enables the user to test himself under real exam conditions and gives the confidence to pass the exam in first attempt.



The 9A0-044 PrepKit contains ‘My Comment’ feature that enable users to add notes on a particular topic and review them later. The ability to annotate helps user learn better. The user can also give his feedback on a particular topic or on the entire PrepKit.



Comprehensive reviews help a user analyze his performance in different segments of the practice test. The performance graph feature shows the progress of the user in a graphical format. This feature helps the user to concentrate on his weak areas.



The new ACE Photoshop CS2 PrepKit also guarantees full refund in case a candidate could not pass the exam in the first attempt. More information about the money back guarantee can be found at the uCertify web site.



About uCertify

uCertify develops exam preparation software for Adobe ACE CS and Adobe ACE CS2 certification exams. Every uCertify PrepKit is developed after rigorous research by highly experienced and certified professionals to equip the aspirants with the latest study material for IT certification exams.



More information about uCertify is available at: http://www.ucertify.com

