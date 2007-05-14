LoPresti Announces “CLEARBLUE™” Bluetooth Wireless Headset for Pilots

Vero Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/14/2007 -- Utilizing a software technology LoPresti has dubbed “Intuition”, the LoPresti headset cascades all four frequencies on the basis of a preset prioritization. Sporting a simplified interface on the ear cup, the headset offers single button control of the system. An Apple iPod provides the in-flight audio entertainment controlled by the “Intuition” software. When simultaneously synched to a bluetooth cellphone, the ring is heard in the headset and can be answered with a single touch of the button. Most importantly, activity on the Radio takes the highest priority, muting the other functions at the pilots discretion.



Introduced at SunNFun, LoPresti says the headphones are a runaway success. “We hoped for a good response” said Rj Siegel VP of Operations and designer of the technology, “but we never expected to be deluged with so many orders.” “LoPresti has a history of bringing new technology to aviation, but in the past, the adoption curve has been measured in years“. “We introduced low drag cowls and wheelpants, hi-lift wingtips, HID lighting, ambient temperature glass coatings and now bluetooth technology”, but this is the first product we’ve seen that requires no explanation and has generated an instant demand.” “We are currently looking to partner with existing headset manufacturers.” “We expect to make the first deliveries in time for Christmas.”



“Almost all the technologies I have worked on at Apple and elsewhere, were solutions for problems that plagued me personally” “I hate wires”. Siegel said. “I hate them in computers and I especially hate them in the cockpit”.



“The headset is not only wireless, but by using Bluetooth technology we’ve designed a system that cascades four frequencies transparently”. “Most of our customers already know we have an iPod interface in the Fury. The iPod serves dual functions as an entertainment system as well as a data recorder.” “Now we’ve further integrated our wireless headset into the system. “It simply made sense to design a smart system, so we did.”. said Siegel.





Technical Specifications:



1. Bluetooth wireless 2.4 gigahertz FH (frequency hopping)



a. Range 30ft+

b. 3v Lithium ion 8-10 hrs on a charge

c. Standard (cellphone) charger through USB port



2. Four cascading frequencies defined by the following logic trail:



a. iPod (MP3 player)

b. Cellphone

c. Intercom

d. ATC/Radios (highest priority)



3. When interruption by a higher priority is complete the systems resumes previous play



4. The controls are similar to an iPod with a one button action for function.



5. Wireless module connects to aircraft RCA jacks



a. Utilizes existing PTT and intercom



6. Backup standards



a. RCA cables to operate as a wired unit OR

b. Plug-in charger to cigarette lighter.



iPod® is a registered trademark of Apple, Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.



Company Profile

LeRoy LoPresti, world renown for speed and performance, designed and built the LoPresti Fury. For more than three decades, he has been the reigning prince of light aircraft design. LeRoy designed the FURY with cutting edge technology, the eye of an artisan and the sole of a fighter pilot. His sons continue his legacy and the brand LoPresti is known as the worlds leading provider of aviation PERFORMANCE solutions.



The LoPresti family has been in business in Vero Beach, Florida since 1987. In addition to the Fury aircraft, the family has a variety of high performance STC’s for aircraft including, Hawker jets, Bell helicopters, Mooney, Grumman and Piper piston and piston aircraft. Their designs and manufactured modifications dramatically improve the safety and performance of all types of aircraft.



Curt LoPresti CEO of LoPresti Aviation continues the family tradition with dozens of Supplemental Type Certificates (STCs), Parts Manufacturing Authorizations (PMAs), Patents and Copyrights. LoPresti leads the way in performance and innovation time and again.



Press Contact Info



David LoPresti

Marketing Director

david@loprestiaviation.com

772-562-4757

480-393-5757 (fax)



Contact Info

RJ Siegel

VP Operations

arjays@loprestifury.com

772-562-4757



http://www.LoPrestiFury.com



LoPresti Fury

2620 Airport North Dr.

Vero Beach, FL 32960



