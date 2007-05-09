Atlanta Children's Book Author Receives Prestigious National iParenting Media Award

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/09/2007 -- Chosen from thousands of children’s books currently on the market, Tyler & His Solve-a-matic Machine (written by Jennifer Bouani and published by Bouje Publishing) has been honored with the nationally prestigious iParenting Media Award, The 2007 Excellent Products Call in Children’s Books. The highly respected iParenting Media’s Award Program is nationally recognized for applying the most rigorous and objective methods for determining the best products in the children’s media and juvenile products industry. The organization’s awards mission is to provide the best parenting content and community platform to its members.



“Jennifer Bouani and the gift for writing for children” said Amazon.com TOP 10 REVIEWER Grady Harp. He added, “Every so often a new writer surfaces who along with the company of the likes of Roald Dahl, E.B. White, C.S. Lewis and others has the talent to speak to children about things adult in a manner that is not only informative and correct intelligently, but at the same time keeps in mind the importance of molding the realm of fantasy and tales that still focus the attention of all of us. Jennifer Bouani has the gift and in Tyler & His Solve-a-matic Machine she bows on stage as a skilled thinker and a consummate communicator.”



Tyler & His Solve-a-matic Machine (Bouje Publishing, ISBN-10: 0-9779265-0-8, ISBN-13: 9780977926503) is about an orphan boy who invents a machine to help him do his homework and creates a business to manufacture this machine. He must endure many tests set out for him by the Great Spirit of the Entrepreneurs, Soté, before he can officially become a successful business owner and realize his dream of sailing around the world. These tests are symbolic of obstacles encountered by adult entrepreneurs in the real world. They teach business concepts in a simple yet adventurous way showing them how to participate in and reap the rewards of our society.



The message crosses all geographic, gender, racial, and socioeconomic lines empowering kids to reach for their dreams while learning real life lessons. Some of the lessons covered in the story can make all the difference in a kid's future: the importance of dreaming big, protecting an idea, fighting doubts & building self-esteem, hiring the right people, finding the right real estate, networking, making money, and achieving success. "In today’s global marketplace of extreme competition," said Bouani, "It is critical more than ever that children learn early the principles of free market trade and how to become leaders in a society."



“Entertaining, educational, inspirational -- an absolutely brilliant book” said Amazon.com TOP 50 REVIEWER Daniel Jolley.



“ Fascinating book! This is a fast-moving, suspenseful adventure sure to capture the interest of intermediate-aged readers.” said Dr. Darlene W. Daffin, Elementary Administrator, Trinity Presbyterian School. “That the book also teaches basic business concepts in an unobtrusive way is a delightful extra!”



About the Award

Nominees for iParenting Media Awards undergo a rigorous review and evaluation process. This method has attained ISO 9001:2000 Certification from the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). Nominated products are analyzed and reviewed by four members of iParenting’s review panel of parents, experts, licensed childcare centers and schools nationwide.



Winners for the Book Category



iParenting Media Press Release



About iParenting Media

iParenting Media is known as the resource for women and parents, in all media channels. iParenting Media has been recognized as the best Web site network for women and parents, with the most comprehensive content from preconception through the teenage years. Newsweek, U.S. News & World Report, The London Times and numerous other outlets have consistently and repeatedly ranked iParenting sites “Best of the Web.”



About the Series

Tyler’s peers are other children of the magical city of Nessibus with various skills and talents who each tell their own story of becoming business leaders in separate books. These stories make up the Future Business Leaders’ Series™. The plots of the various books interweave as the characters become suppliers, customers, and referrals for one another, emphasizing the power of networking and its influence over one’s business success. Book Reviews on Amazon.com



About the Author

Jennifer Bouani is an advocate for capitalists and entrepreneurs. She uses her knowledge of the business world from her experience as a consultant, a software engineer, a project manager, a business analyst, and an entrepreneur herself to craft her stories. Read her blog.



