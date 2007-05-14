Recovery Toolbox for Flash Released

Moscow, Russia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/14/2007 -- Recovery Toolbox, Inc. released new software tool for a recovering deleted files: Recovery Toolbox for Flash.



Tool was designed to recover files from removable media that use the FAT file systems (FAT12/FAT16/FAT32). Using the program does not require any special skills or knowledge. Deleted files, images, photos and other information is recovered and saved in just four steps. The application uses several different data recovery methods and algorithms. When you use them together with the full scan of the device or the drive, the program ensures the recovery of the maximum possible number of files. The program can recover data from:

- Secure Digital Cards (SD cards)

- xD Picture Cards

- CompactFlash (type I/II) (CF cards)

- Sony Memory Sticks

- Multimedia Cards (MMC cards)

- PC Cards

- Smart Media Cards

- IBM MicroDrives

- Flash Cards

- Flash drives

- USB drives

- USB storage devices (with the FAT and FAT32 file systems)

- Digital cameras

- Floppy disks

and others



Tool recovers deleted digital photos, video and audio files of various formats, documents, messages and other types of data.



