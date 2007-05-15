Recovery Toolbox for Excel released

Moscow, Russia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/15/2007 -- Recovery Toolbox for Excel is a special tool for quick and easy recovery of damaged Microsoft Excel files. It can help the users to avoid the loss of important data most often processed using spreadsheets, such as statistical, economic, science information, etc. Recovery Toolbox for Excel uses the following method. First the program scans the specified Microsoft Excel worksheet and gets all available information from it. Some data can be lost if the file is seriously damaged, but if the program can recover information, it will recover and show it. If the user needs the information recovered from the damaged folder, a single mouse click is enough to export the data to Microsoft Excel and continue working with it. What’s quite important, the source file remains unchanged during the work of the program, which only reads information from it. After that, you can edit the information and/or save it to another worksheet.



Recovery Toolbox for Excel has a wide range of features. First, it supports almost all existing versions of XLS format: Microsoft Excel 97, 2000, XP, 2002, 2003 and 2007. Second, it helps to recover practically all the significant information. For example, Recovery Toolbox for Excel can do the following:

- Recover style of table

- Recover number formats (except colors, used in a number format)

- Recover fonts

- Recover worksheets

- Recover columns width and rows height

- Recover cell data of workbook

- Recover all types of formula including functions, internal, external and name references

- Recover cells format (font, number format, line style, fill pattern, text orientation an alignment)

- Recover colors of cells

- Recover colors of cell’s borders



