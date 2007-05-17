Recovery Toolbox for CD Released

Moscow, Russia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/17/2007 -- Recovery Toolbox for CD Free has been developed for recovering data from corrupted media of all types that are most common nowadays: CD, DVD, HD-DVD, Blu-Ray, etc. The program allows you to recover files of any types. The tool completely scans disks and saves as much information as possible. During the recovery process, Recovery Toolbox for CD Free uses a lot of different algorithms, which considerably increases the amount and quality of recovered data.



The user will get a complete and readable report about all details of the recovery process.



The program allows the user to control the recovery process in the most comfortable way: what files and from where to recover, where to save data and so on. It is also possible to view all necessary information both about the source of the data being recovered and about the location they will be saved to.



The tool will be indispensable in the following cases:



media being physically damaged (scratches, exposure to liquids, etc.)

the format of the media being corrupted by the software for writing disks

OS failures while reading and accessing the media

and so on and so forth

In all these unpleasant situations, the program will quickly and perfectly does everything necessary to recover as much information as possible.



The comfortable and intuitive interface makes working with the program effective and pleasant.



Brief list of Recovery Toolbox for CD Free features:



Recovering corrupted data from all most common types of media for today

Working with data that became corrupted both after a physical damage of the media and due to program errors

Allowing the user to completely control the recovery process

Giving the user as detailed report about the data recovery process as possible

But what is most important – all these brilliant features are absolutely free of charge! From now on you have an available, simple, but still powerful tool for data recovery that does not require any money!



Web info:

Application URL: http://www.recoverytoolbox.com/cd.html

Download URL: http://www.recoverytoolbox.com/download/RecoveryToolboxForCDInstall.exe

Screenshot: http://www.recoverytoolbox.com/img/screenshot_rt_cd_01big.gif

Program icon: http://www.recoverytoolbox.com/img/logo_rt_cd_32.gif

PAD file URL: http://www.recoverytoolbox.com/download/rt_cd_pad.xml

Order page: http://www.recoverytoolbox.com/buy_cd.html

