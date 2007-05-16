Recovery Toolbox for RAR Released

Moscow, Russia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/16/2007 -- Recovery Toolbox for RAR was created to help users solve the rar recovery issues and always have control of their archived data. It recovers information from damaged rar files and minimizes data loss during the rar recovery process. One of the peculiarities of this application is the fact that it employs several heuristic algorithms and methods to repair rar file or recover information from damaged rar files. The use of multiple algorithms allows the program to minimize data loss during rar recovery, therefore the user sees as much as possible about the files being recovered. The last phase of the process is the data integrity check, which ensures that the recovered files are fully usable. Password-protected archives are no problem for Recovery Toolbox for RAR – you will have to enter the password when prompted and the application will make a fix rar file attempt using the specified password. The program supports Windows 98, Windows Me, Windows NT 4.0, Windows 2000.



Recovery Toolbox for RAR is able to:

- Repair encrypted data from RAR archives

- Repair self-extracting (SFX) files

- Repair RAR files larger than 2 GB

- Restore RAR files from damaged media (floppy disks, CDs, DVDs, RAR drives, etc.)

- Check file integrity

- Repair corrupted RAR archives on the local area network

- Fix the Cannot open file: it does not appear to be a valid archive in RAR archive error



One of the fundamental concepts embodied in Recovery Toolbox for RAR is the simplicity of use. Its wizard-driven, intuitive interface makes the process of corrupt rar repair a task literally anyone can perform.



While being a convenient, efficient and habitual method of storing and archiving information, RAR files can sometimes be a real pain in the neck and a problem that can jeopardize the completion of urgent tasks. A significant fraction of files downloaded from the Internet are compressed into RAR archives for traffic-saving purposes, which is an obviously positive fact.



Web info:

Application URL: http://www.recoverytoolbox.com/rar.html

Download URL: http://www.recoverytoolbox.com/download/RecoveryToolboxForRARInstall.exe

Screenshot: http://www.recoverytoolbox.com/img/screenshot_rt_rar_01big.gif

Program icon: http://www.recoverytoolbox.com/img/logo_rt_rar_32.gif

PAD file URL: http://www.recoverytoolbox.com/download/rt_rar_pad.xml

Order page: http://www.recoverytoolbox.com/buy_rar.html

