Bizymoms.com Launches New Mom Business Directory

Brampton, Ontario -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/14/2007 -- Bizymoms.com knows firsthand how hard it can be to get a home business off the ground. After all, they are all home business owners themselves. Everyone at http://www.bizymoms.com believes that all a woman needs to make her home business dream a reality is determination, motivation and a strong cheering section. This is why, over the last ten years, Bizymoms has made motivating and supporting women their top priority.



Bizymoms.com was created in 1997 by Liz Folger, a work-at-home-mom expert and author of the book, “The Stay-at-Home Mom’s Guide To Making Money From Home.”



Bizymoms has grown tremendously over the years, and now more than 2.5 million visitors come to http://www.bizymoms.com every month, each with a work-at-home dream.



“Most visitors enjoy the many free resources at Bizymoms including live chats, interactive message boards, support articles and of course help and advice from the Bizymoms Home Business Support Team,” explains Susan Hutson, Bizymoms.com community director. “Now we are taking that support one step further by launching our Mom Businesses Directory.”



“A listing in the directory is a great opportunity, says Susan. Members receive a listing on the directory index page that links to a full page bio for their business, a membership to ekwa for home business which allows them to virally market their business through blogs, articles and forms. And, as an added bonus, we will be featuring the Mom Business Directory listings on a rotation basis in our weekly newsletter and our monthly article and press release submissions! It’s a valuable and unique package available only through Bizymoms.com!”



The directory is available to all types of Mom-run businesses, and according to Susan, will be growing tremendously over the next few weeks, so she advises everyone to check back often. http://www.bizymoms.com/hbmd.html

