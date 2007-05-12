Bizymoms.com Celebrates Mother’s Day with Discounts and Drawing

Brampton, Ontario -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/12/2007 -- Everyone at http://www.bizymoms.com knows firsthand how hard it can be to get a home business off the ground. After all, they are all home business owners themselves. This is why, over the last ten years, Bizymoms has made motivating and supporting women their top priority.



Bizymoms.com was created in 1997 by Liz Folger, a work-at-home-mom expert and author of the book, “The Stay-at-Home Mom’s Guide To Making Money From Home.”



Bizymoms has grown tremendously over the years, and now more than 2.5 million visitors come to http://www.bizymoms.com every month, each with a work-at-home dream.



“We want to help every woman who visits our website to start the business of their dreams,” explains Susan Hutson, Community Director at http://www.bizymoms.com. “That was our goal 10 years ago, and it is still our number one goal today.” And, because both Bizymoms and Mother’s Day are all about ‘mom,’ Bizymoms has decided to offer deep discounts on their Premium Career Kits from Monday, May 7th through Mother’s Day.



“Our Mother’s Day special marks the lowest prices ever offered on our Career Kits,” says Susan. “And, those Moms who are already in Business, can visit our new Featured Mom Businesses Directory for the chance to win a free listing for their business! Just fill out the form located at http://www.bizymoms.com/momsbiz.php and you will automatically be entered in our Mother’s Day drawing.”