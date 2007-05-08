Kids Build Confidence With Ultimate Jumpers’ Inflatables

Baldwin Park, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/08/2007 -- Too many strikes can hurt a child’s self confidence. But, Ultimate Jumpers interactive Baseball inflatable actually blows air to keep the baseball suspended, giving a child a fair chance at a swing. Other interactive games include Basketball, First Down football and an Obstacle Course. All are designed to keep sports fun, even for the youngest participants.



Ultimate Jumpers, a manufacturer of inflatables, offers some truly unique combos. There’s no need to decide between a wet or a dry slide. Ultimate Jumpers offers a slide that can go either way. These include two variations of Wet and Dry Castle Combos as well as a colorful Wet and Dry Adventure Balloon Combo. These combos are flexible option for inflatable fun.



About Ultimate Jumpers:



Ultimate Jumpers, Inc. is located in Baldwin Park, CA close to Santa Fe Recreational Park. They are professional manufacturers of inflatable bounce houses, moonwalks, obstacle games, water slides, and specially-designed, truly unique combos. All of their products are USA made with the best material on the market. Their goal is “Quality, Speed and Precision.” They offer ultimate quality with the best warranty deals. For more information see www.ultimatejumpers.com or call 800-219-9211.