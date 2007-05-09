Print Camp Launches a New Online Digital Photo Printing Service That Delivers Photo Prints Anywhere in India

Chennai, Tamil Nadu -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/09/2007 -- Focusing in bridging geographical barriers Print Camp offers personalized photo gifts, helping people share deeper relationships with their loved ones in India. Print Camp aims to deliver digital photo prints at any doorstep across the Indian subcontinent in two days. Apart from providing digital photo printing and delivery to Indians abroad, Print Camp also aims at finding innovative ways to share and use digital photo prints online.



When people travel abroad, they are separated from their family at home. In order to bridge this divide, Print Camp provides services ranging from to sending photo prints online to custom photo gifts. Now, Indians abroad and at home may delight their family and friends across the Indian subcontinent. With Print Camp's custom photo-gifts ranging from Corporate gifts to Wedding gifts, Print Camp develops creative products that help people find new ways to manage their digital photos in a creative fashion.



Ever since the dawn of the cyber age, information has become easier and more convenient to access. Print Camp aims to encourage people to share 2-way relationships with their loved ones, anywhere in India. Print Camp’s mission is to provide a platform for social expression, upon which one may upload, share, organize, print and preserve their wonderful photographic memories.



About Print Camp

We are Print Camp - an online digital photo-printing service founded in 2006 and a subsidary of a subsidiary of IRS Soft (International Research and Software Pvt. Ltd.). Based in India, Print Camp provides a platform for social expression, through which one can upload, share, organize, print and preserve their photographic memories on www.printcamp.com. We aim to re-define photographic memories in a convenient and cost-effective way.



In short, Print Camp is an online photo service that allows people abroad to deliver high-quality digital photo prints of their cherished memories, to their near and dear in India.



