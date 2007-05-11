Mindgenies Proudly Announces the Launch of Its Retail Website Livechatgenie.com, a Live Customer Support Service

Noida, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/11/2007 -- We are pleased to announce that MindGenies has launched its much awaited retail website www.livechatgenie.com.



Our Live chat product is a software based customer support solution, which allows Companies to communicate or chat, in real time with their website visitors. It enables businesses to engage their online visitors into a chat and provides a cost effective platform for proactive sales and support. Customer satisfaction and loyalty is the added advantage that is got by deploying our live support tool. Some aspects that make our product one of the best in the market are: - Enhanced agent productivity, Ease of use & setup, and Reliability.



Our Live help solution is perfect for any website owner looking to have increased leads, website conversion rates and full customer support with escorted browsing. Using Live Chat Support on a website can be a boon if used effectively and in a manner that is visitor friendly. It allows webmasters to monitor traffic on their website. It can be deployed across almost all industry domains such as Travel, Education, Banking and Insurance Hospitality & Call Centers.



Our mission is to provide an affordable, yet enterprise level live chat solution to any websites, which put their customers in the first place. Our team of talent and creative developers is highly dedicated to create user-friendly and powerful software that our valuable customers enjoy. We listen to our customers. The solutions we provide are designed and built around your needs. They integrate easily with your existing and future systems with a very easy set up.



Why should you go for LivehelpGenie when there are dozens of products mushrooming in the market? What is special about our software that you would not find in the most expensive and the most popular live chat solutions? Some aspects that makes our product one of the best in the market are: - Enhanced agent productivity, Ease of use & setup, Reliability & Complete customization. The fully-featured service boasts a simple set-up with cut and paste coding, eliminating the need for complex installations and full monitoring capabilities for administrators.



Get live chat software immediately and explore how it can simplify communication between you and your customers. We offer a full featured 10 day free trial!



Check out www.livechatgenie.com for details.



Contact: Surabhi Agarwal, team@livechatgenie.com

