Trivia in Honor of Artists in Number 1’s CD Collections

Norwalk, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/11/2007 -- This summer of phenomenal release for Number 1's CD Collections, WikiMusicGuide comes up with a tribute to the artists whose songs have been included in these album collections.



A Trivia Contest about artists with songs that became number one in the chart will be conducted by the online music guide starting second week of May. This will cover different genres from different years. It will run for five weeks simultaneous with WikiMusicGuide's feature on this Number 1's albums, one album per week. The album pages for these compilations are created and contributed by the members of the WikiMusicGuide community.



The contest is open for US residents only and music lovers of 13 years old and above. Five (5) trivia questions will be posted on the site each week and an electronic raffle will decide who among those who have answered correctly will receive the Number 1's CD as a prize. Four winners will be picked at the end of each contest week and will be posted on WikiMusicGuide homepage at http://www.wikimusicguide.com



This contest aims to support and promote the Number 1's Collection Albums. It also follows the April release of the following Number 1's titles in a first-of-a-kind completely paper-recyclable (both sleeve and tray) package: '60s Pop Number 1's, '70s Pop Number 1's, '80s Pop Number 1's, Love Songs Number 1's, Dance Number 1's (1974 to 1991 tracks), Country Number 1's (20 tracks from 1951 to 1989, Jazz Number 1's (17 tracks) ), and Soundtrack Smashes (16 tracks).



Motown Number 1's Vol. 2 is also among the compilations to be featured by WikiMusicGuide. Motown gathers No. 1 songs from genres of Pop, R&B, Dance/Disco and/or Adult Contemporary. Worth paying tribute also are the No. 1's of Diana Ross & the Supremes, Marvin Gaye and The Temptations.



All Number 1's albums will also be featured and will serve as basis of trivia questions.



The Artist Trivia contest is sponsored by UME Number 1's CDs after qualifying and choosing WikiMusicGuide to facilitate the contest.



ABOUT WIKIMUSICGUIDE



WikiMusicGuide is a free music guide for music fans. The WikiMusicGuide Community is currently comprised of 779 members from different walks of life, all having the common denominator of being music lovers. The Wiki pages are mainstream and independent artists or bands, albums and song pages from all music genres around the world. It also includes pages about other music sites and items.



The main page contains a Featured Album / Site, Featured Upcoming / Indie Artist and Featured User / NumberOneFan for the week, all taken from its fast-growing pages. On This Day, The Top Ten Songs and Top Ten Albums are also updated frequently. A highly visitor-friendly site, WikiMusicGuide also includes Current Events and What's Popular in the music scene. The site is currently in beta and has around 1,884 pages as of this writing.



