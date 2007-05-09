InfoPro Launches online training for CABG

Monmouth Junction, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/09/2007 -- InfoPro Learning, one of the world’s leading providers of learning solutions, has announced the launch of its first ever, online training course on Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting (CABG). The course, authored by Dr. A Sampath Kumar, the internationally renowned cardiovascular surgeon, is hosted on InfoPro’s Life Sciences website at http://lifescience.teachmeit.com.



CABG surgery is one of the most commonly performed major operations in the world, especially in the US, where about half a million surgeries are conducted each year. CABG is recommended for patients whose arteries have become clogged by a build-up of fat, cholesterol, or other substances. With more people turning to CABG, a trend that’s expected to continue for many years, the course launch comes just at the right time, especially for cardiovascular professionals and practitioners.



Self-paced and intuitively designed for fast learning, the audio-visual training is a must-see for practicing specialists, trainees and teachers of cardiovascular surgery. The first of its kind to incorporate a live digital surgical video, the CABG course enables learners to view, perform and learn various aspects of the surgery on computer. Top features of the CABG course include live video, expert commentary and in-depth coverage of all aspects of the surgical technique and steps of operation.



In addition to providing quick grasp of pre-surgical steps and procedures, as also the conditions necessitating CABG, the training module comprises the following sections:



· Vein selection for grafting purposes

· Performing sternotomy, exposing the heart and connecting to extracorporeal circuit

· Performing anastamosis of graft to coronary artery and aorta while protecting the heart

· Completing surgical procedure by closing the chest



Elaborating on the importance of the CABG training module, Dr. A Sampath Kumar stated, ” The course enhances technical skill learning by allowing learners to practice frequently at their convenience, and without fear. It helps surgeons who don’t perform this surgery routinely to quickly refresh their technique just before an operation and gain confidence. It is also an excellent teaching tool for demonstration of small vessel anastomosis as well as the basics of open-heart surgery.”



Designed to offer opportunities to acquire knowledge and skills in new technology that are limited for cardiothoracic surgeons after completion of residency, the CABG course is targeted at Cardiovascular Surgeons, Physicians, Resident Doctors, Medical Students and Nurses, who wish to learn the CABG procedure. While experienced surgeons can hope to improve their technique from the useful technical information provided through various steps of the operation, beginners can practice important steps on their computers with instant feedback on performance. The advantages of teaching a well-informed class augur well not only for teachers and students but also for course administrators in terms of time and cost savings.



For more information on the Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting (CABG) course, please visit:

http://lifescience.teachmeit.com/cabg.asp



About Us

Dr. A. Sampath Kumar is an internationally renowned Professor and Head of Department of Cardio-Thoracic Vascular Surgery and Chief of CT center at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi. As Asia’s premier medical institute, AIIMS produces some of the finest doctors in the world. With over 30 years of experience, Dr. Sampath Kumar has trained more than 50 cardiac surgeons, and written in excess of 200 articles and books.



InfoPro Learning is a New Jersey-based learning solutions provider. InfoPro has been successfully developing and delivering cost-effective learning solutions for all major industry verticals including the health care and pharma industry, represented by some of the world's best-known names like Ethicon (J&J), Agfa, Novartis, GeneEd, DPC, Astra Zeneca, Relsys, Motorola, Fidelity Investments, ACT, The Boston Group, Gartner, Oracle, Novartis, Sybase, and Panasonic Avionics Corporation among others.

