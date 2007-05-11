Flash Decompiler Trillix: SWF to FLA Converter for Mac Revolutionized

Frankfurt, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/11/2007 -- Being the leading tool for Flash decompilation on the Mac market, SWF to FLA Converter received multiple feedbacks from users: numerous positive comments from clients and editors and a lot of awards from different offline and online software catalogues. SWF to FLA Converter enjoyed tremendous success and Eltima Software has been working hard to make it even more fast, more user-friendly and more advanced. Today we are glad to present Flash Decompiler Trillix – quick, bright and very functional.



Our specialists have done much to improve Flash Decompiler Trillix and these are not mere words. The new revamped version features unique SWF Extractor, which lets you easily choose Flash objects to be extracted from SWF and then offers you the opportunity to save the extracted objects into a definite folder on your hard drive. All the exported SWF elements can be stored in multiple formats: sounds as WAV and MP3, images - as PNG, JPEG and BMP, videos - as FLV (Flash video format), AVI or MPEG, texts as RTF, TXT and HTML. Flash Decompiler Trillix provides the opportunity to export ActionScripts, which can be searched through later.



Completely renovated design will astonish you with appealing colours and extremely useful and logical architecture. You will find Flash Decompiler Trillix looking like a widget. We used this unusual approach to application's interface to make it more handy, understandable and usable.



Flash Decompiler Trillix will surprise you with SWF to FLA Conversion Settings tree. Now you will have the opportunity to obtain full control over conversion parameters. All settings available in the application are featured here to suit the needs of the daintiest customer. Or, on the contrary, you may leave default conversion settings, which were professionally selected to help you achieve great results. Eltima Software has anticipated the most common issues with SWF to FLA Conversion and made everything possible for you not to experience those. We have prepared several settings presets for you. Flash Decompiler Trillix will tune conversion settings just so, that will help to avoid these problems again.



Flash Decompiler Trillix Features at a Glance:



The only all-in-one converter and extractor from SWF into FLA for Mac

Very simple and fast few-clicks SWF to FLA decompilation

New flexible and more convenient user friendly program interface with intellectual, fully customizable controls

Flash Decompiler Trillix combines both: SWF to FLA conversion and SWF objects extraction using various formats

All Flash versions (prior to Flash 9 format) supported for decompilation (converted FLA files are editable starting with Flash MX)

Fully support native and most of third-party Flash components

etc



Pricing and Availability

Flash Decompiler Trillix runs under Mac OS X v10.4 or higher and costs $79.95 (USD). Registered customers are entitled to full 24\7 support, free updates and upgrades within one major version and discounts when buying other products by Eltima Software. Volume discounts are available too. A trial version of the program is available as a free download at



http://mac.eltima.com/download/ flash_decompiler.dmg



About Eltima Software

ELTIMA Software GmbH is a global information technology company. Its team has a proven reputation for delivering high quality software solutions across a broad spectrum of technologies, also focusing on professional shareware development. For more information about the company and its products, please visit http://www.eltima.com/



