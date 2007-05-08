For Manufacturers, New Website Design Enhances Access to ERP Software Information

Wayne, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/08/2007 -- Deacom, Inc., producer of the DEACOM Integrated Accounting and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software System, today unveiled its newly designed website at www.deacom.net to provide better accessibility to ERP software information specifically for its building component, manufactured building, process, and mixed-mode manufacturing visitors.



The modernized Deacom site serves as an essential enterprise software research tool for prospective clients, and a comprehensive source for current users. Geared towards manufacturers of trusses, panels, prefabricated and modular homes, pharmaceuticals, specialty chemicals, cosmetics and cosmeceuticals, paints, inks, coatings, adhesives, sealants, food, and beverages, the site now tailors each page to the industry interests of each visitor through the use of filtered news and case study spotlights.



New features to the site include an updated navigational bar and search function, a RSS feed for instant access to Deacom press releases, and a Google calendar feature for the easy addition of industry-specific trade show and meeting information to online schedules. The site also offers an enhanced demonstration of the DEACOM Sales Order Entry System in the Client Support section. This interactive demo allows visitors to experience the basic system configuration and view the status of sample sales orders and historical orders directly in DEACOM.



"Since 1995, Deacom has been at the forefront of ERP development for the building component and process manufacturing industries. Our re-designed website exemplifies our dedication to these industries by enriching each visit with pertinent and up-to-date information based on the visitor's particular needs," says Susan Shaw, Director of Marketing at Deacom, Inc.



To learn more about the DEACOM Integrated Accounting & ERP Software System, or to schedule an online demonstration, call 610-971-2278 ext. 15 or visit www.deacom.net.



About Deacom, Inc.



Headquartered in Wayne, PA, Deacom, Inc. is the producer of DEACOM, a complete accounting and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system for building component, process, and mixed-mode manufacturers with difficult-to-handle requirements. The DEACOM system seamlessly links all departments within a manufacturing company, providing a comprehensive view of the entire operation. By making complex issues simple, Deacom helps streamline manufacturing business processes to maximize productivity and profitability.

