InstallAware Only Installation Toolkit to Support Vista Glass

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/09/2007 -- InstallAware Software Corporation has released InstallAware 6.5, a setup authoring tool targeting Microsoft’s Windows Installer platform. With version 6.5, InstallAware becomes the only installer to provide native support for the new Aero user interface in Windows Vista. Developers can now create custom Glass surfaces on their install wizard screens, taking full advantage of Windows Vista’s Aero features, and delivering the best user experience on Windows Vista.



“While Windows Vista is Microsoft’s best-selling operating system to date, there are just about 100 Vista Certified applications available,” says Lemuel Haham, President of InstallAware Software Corporation. “InstallAware 6.5 should help with that. You can build an installer any way you like in InstallAware – and the end result will always be a bullet-proof, Vista certifiable MSI setup package. This should save ISVs and software developers across the world countless hours – both in trying to learn about the logo requirements and complying with them. With InstallAware, it’s automatic.”



InstallAware 6.5 includes improvements and optimizations across the board. Another time saving benefit is the new Multi-Core Compression. “With hardware evolving so fast, why let your software hold you down?” says Andy Neillans, Program Manager at InstallAware. “Most applications today use only a single CPU core, whereas most machines ship with 2, sometimes 4 CPU cores. Any time you build a setup package in InstallAware, we use all your available CPU cores. This linearly doubles performance as more cores are added. A machine with 4 cores will build in a quarter of the time it takes to build on a single core machine. And because InstallAware is the only multi-core installation authoring environment today, it is safe to say that InstallAware builds setups two to four times faster than other authoring tools.”



“We’re focused on one thing – making the lives of developers easier,” adds Lemuel Haham. “InstallAware is a software installer built by developers for developers – and it shows. Once again, we’re first to market with ground breaking features, this time offering automatic Vista Certification, Aero Glass support, and multi-core compression.”



InstallAware 6 is available in various editions, with prices starting at US$199. A time limited trial and more information is available at www.installaware.com.



About InstallAware Software Corporation

InstallAware Software Corporation, founded in 2003, is a software development company focused solely on state of the art software installation tools which offer the highest compression ratios and bullet-proof installations. The company produces software installation and compression technologies for the Windows Installer (MSI) platform on the Microsoft Windows Operating System. InstallAware is supported by thousands of users worldwide, and is a Borland Technology Partner. For more information, visit www.installaware.com.

