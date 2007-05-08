Blenz Coffee Promotes Tak Aramaki to Vice President

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/08/2007 -- Tak Aramaki of Blenz The Canadian Coffee Company has been promoted to Vice President. This move comes after Mr. Aramaki has spent considerable time to help build the Blenz brand in Canada and internationally.



Over fourteen years ago, Tak Aramaki had his first meeting with Geoffrey Hair and Sarah Moen , co-founders of Blenz Coffee. Sarah and Geoffrey would frequent Tak’s successful restaurant and discuss the specialty coffee industry. Three years later, Mr. Aramaki decided it was time for a career change. He sold his restaurant and approached Blenz with the idea of growing the coffee concept in Japan.



“This is something we hadn’t even considered up to that point. After all, we were just starting to grow. But Tak had a way of helping us understand the benefits of entering this new market,” said Geoffrey Hair of Blenz Coffee. “We decided to take a risk with Tak due to his extensive business background and firsthand knowledge of Japan. As It turns out, the risk was minimized somewhat, because Tak knew exactly what he was proposing and how it could be effectively implemented,” added Sarah Moen.



Mr. Aramaki spent considerable time in Japan. He opened the pilot Blenz location and aided the Master Franchisees in coordinating the opening of their first two Blenz locations. This included hiring, training and providing operational guidance to the new locations.



Once he returned to Canada, Mr. Aramaki was quickly promoted to VP of Operations where he trained other operations reps in the high standards that he had helped create. He also introduced some of Blenz' most beloved beverages like the Matcha Latté, and was integral in introducing the Blenz Barista Certification Program. “It's an amazing experience to see my work make a difference in the stores,” Mr. Aramaki commented.



As Vice President of Blenz The Canadian Coffee Company, Tak will be very involved in the profitability of franchisees here in Canada and abroad. “Being associated with a highly successful business and marketing system such as Blenz, gives me great satisfaction. I know that people who enjoy working in a fast paced, social environment have a real chance for a better lifestyle in a franchise business they're passionate about.”



