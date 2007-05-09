Thousands of High Quality Images at A Bargain Price

Kingston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/09/2007 -- A royalty free stock photography website, Photo-Wizard.net has launched. Photo-Wizard.net contains high resolution royalty free photographs at bargain basement prices. Interested individuals can purchase the rights to use a single photographs for only $ .99 or they can purchase a time limited subscription. The subscription options allows for publishers to access an unlimited number of photographers during their subscription period.



The photo wizard website contains thousands of fantastic, high-quality photographs, in more than 30 categories. Photos can be used on websites, in promotional materials or educational materials. The photo wizard stock photo directory is packed with eye-catching photos that will meet the needs of graphic designers and webmasters looking for exceptional quality images at reasonable prices. The site is filled with inexpensive, professional quality royalty free photographs. There is no longer a need to pay hundreds or even thousands of dollars for a single photograph.



The photo-wizard.com photography library contains images in a variety of categories from spectacular sunrises and sunsets to wild animals. The photographs on the photo wizard website can be located using keywords and keyword phrase searches. New photos and images are added to the photo-wizard.net on a regular basis giving subscribers access to a growing collection of high quality images.



The Photo Wizard stock photo directory contains more than 3,000 images and each image is categorized and searchable using keywords. Subscribers can purchase a 1 month subscription for $ 49.95, a 3 month subscription for $ 79.95 or an annual subscription for $179.95. A subscription allows users to download and use the photographs without incurring additional or ongoing fees for use. Photo Wizard uses RSS feeds to notify users that new images have been added.



The Photo Wizard website can be accessed by clicking the following URL for Photo Wizard http://www.photo-wizard.net For more information contact, DR Management. at PO Box 151, Kingston, MA. E-mail: webmaster@logo-search.com . Internet: http://www.photo-wizard.net .



About DR Management:

DR Management is a Kingston, Massachusetts company specializing in online content management and distribution.

