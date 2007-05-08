WEBconference in 8 languages including Chinese

Wilmington, DE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/08/2007 -- WEBconferences are just like normal meetings but they are conducted virtually over the Internet. Presenters can give PowerPoint presentations, consult documents, use interactive on-screen graphics and even vote or display the results of collaborative efforts. With multilingual WEBconference, presenters as well as participants can select their user interface language, independently of the content of the WEBconference which relay to the presenter.



Since its beginning, Tele-efficiency offered WEBconference service in 3 languages: English, Spanish and French. Now, it increase its linguistic offer to include 8 languages. Even if European languages are mainly present as German, Italian and Dutch, Portuguese has been also added to surround America Latina with Brazil. But it is indisputably a Chinese interface which is a breakthrough for WEBconferences. Have a look at www.chinese.tele-efficiency.com



The forthcoming Olympic games in Beijing does not explain by itself the interest of Tele-efficiency for China. In fact, it is the fast growing economy of China which justify the set-up of remote meeting tools between Chinese and occidental business peoples, commented Michel Dionne, CEO of Tele-efficiency. He added: "If the medium is the message, WEBconference means network and synergy".



The negotiation of commercial agreements usually requires many talks. It is where WEBconference becomes interesting to reduce traveling, to facilitate exchanges and to accelerate conclusion of agreements and their follow-up. Nevertheless, it is the tip of the iceberg because technology transfer and project management benefit equally from WEBconference.



The cost of WEBconference services is usually based on per-minute and per-participant rates. However, Tele-efficiency offers a free 30-day trial period followed by a fixed-rate quarterly or annual service contract that includes an unlimited number of meetings with a maximum of 25 participants simultaneously. The address of the international portal is: www.tele-efficiency.net.



About Tele-efficiency

Tele-efficiency helps its clients to save time, improve their synergy and lower their travel expenses. Offers WEBconference services at a fixed rate, under the trademark Conferenceware, integrated with CRM applications and with Skype. The greeting is customizable for each client's company image with their logo. Also offers a free 30-day trial period followed by a quarterly or yearly service contract.

