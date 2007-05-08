MLC PR igns So You Think You Can Dance’s Award-winning Choreographer Shane Sparks

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/08/2007 -- MLC PR announced that award-winning choreographer and Fox hit TV show’s So You Think You Can Dance on-screen judge, Shane Sparks, has signed on for their services.



“I have admired Shane Sparks’ work for years. Sure, he can teach anyone to dance like a star-- but his sharp sense of style, captivating personality and unsurpassed talent blow me away. MLC PR is lucky to have him!” says Mona Loring, President of MLC PR.



Sparks is largely recognized due in part to his role on the “So You Think You Can Dance” hit reality TV show. Similar to American Idol, Sparks sits on a panel of three judges (including executive producer Nigel Lythgoe) and also choreographs astonishing hip hop routines. “So You Think You Can Dance’s” second season was garnered as one of the top 10 television programs in 2006-- averaging a whopping 10 million viewers per episode, which was up nearly 20 percent from its debut in summer 2005.



This past year, from fall 2006 to spring 2007, Sparks was part of an all-star line up of our nation’s leading choreographers in a seven-city national tour called “The Pulse.” Hosted by Broadway Dance Center NY, the jazz and hip hop dance workshop line-up included choreographers: Shane Sparks, Brian Friedman, Mia Michaels (all three from So You Think You Can Dance), Cris Judd, Laurie Ann Gibson (Making the Band) and Wade Robson (MTV’s The Wade Robson Project/You Got Served). The choreographers’ celebrity statuses resulted in a breakthrough sold-out status of 900 attendees.



Sparks’ popularity crosses all races and ages with his sought after dance style. In the winter of 2006, he choreographed a music video with Hollywood Records’ new recording artist Corbin Bleu of Disney’s “High School Musical.” Some of Sparks’ other projects include choreographing for hit musical artists such as: Ak’sent, 2 Much, Lindsay Lohan, Marques Houston, Omarion, and B2K among others.

He received the industry’s prestigious “Best Choreography in a Feature Film” award for "You Got Served" at the 2004 American Choreography Awards as well as a “2005 BET Award” for co-choreographing with Omarion.



“Shane Sparks embodies the best of hip hop via his dancing abilities, smarts and imagination. He already has a busy year coming up and fans can plan to see much more of him,” says Loring.



For more information, or to schedule an interview with Shane Sparks, please contact Mona Loring at (805) 231-3182 or contact@monaloring.com.

