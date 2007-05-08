Web Form SPAM Protection: Stop SPAM, Block Spamming Bots

Dortmund, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/08/2007 -- Your HTML web forms act as a flag for the spamming ‘bots’, which are used by some businesses to scan the Web for new contacts to add to their mailing lists. So, if you have a site or planning to launch one, you’ll no doubt become the target of spammers and may receive plenty of junk mail.



Fortunately, there is still a way to solve the SPAM problem, and it’s much better than simply deleting unwanted messages. SPAM Protection service provided by eniksoft will help you block the spamming ‘bots’ from analyzing your HTML web forms and adding you to the mailing list. It’ll greatly decrease the amount of spam messages, save your time and money.



SPAM Protection Service lets you encrypt the information about your web forms, making it impossible to read for the spamming ‘bots’. Depending on your needs, you can either encrypt the code of the web form, or encrypt the code of the entire page. The SPAM Protection software has a carefully written algorithm that will protect the web forms from any ‘bot’.



SPAM Protection software has been designed with simplicity in mind. It requires no PHP or ASP support, and you don’t even need to have any programming knowledge or skills. The only thing you need to do is to select the web form code in the program’s window and then press the ‘Protect’ button. It’s that simple! The code will be encrypted automatically.



When you choose to encrypt the code of the entire page, the software will automatically detect the code of a web form, separate it from the rest of the information and mark it with green color, making it easy to find when you need to edit it. Other features include an ability to copy an encoded document to clipboard or save it into a file.



If you are sick of deleting a large amount of spam messages daily, or want to protect yourself from spam in the future, SPAM Protection Service is just what you need. You are invited to use the service FOR FREE for 30 days. After the trial, the cost will be only $6 (US) a month, which is nothing compared to the money you’ll pay on the bandwidth spent on junk emails.



About eniksoft

Founded in 2004, eniksoft is a technology company based in Dortmund, Germany. The company produces handy utilities for the Windows platforms.



NOTE TO EDITORS: Please, let us know if you have questions or would like any additional information on SPAM Protection Service. Contact Nikolas Ehrenberg at contact@eniksoft.com.



Product page link: http://www.webformspamprotection.com

E-mail: contact@eniksoft.com

Company website: http:www.eniksoft.com

