ControlScan Certifies www.pntball.com as Safe Shopping Site

Marietta, GA and Bonne Terre, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/08/2007 -- In an effort to increase its Internet security, http://www.pntball.com, a leading online supplier of paintball accessories, announced today that it has become certified by ControlScan, the Internet’s first and only B2B third-party identity theft certification service. The agreement illustrates ControlScan and http://www.pntball.com ’s continued commitment to building consumer confidence, protecting privacy and battling online thieves.



As a measure to increase privacy and security and to prevent hackers and thieves from accessing sensitive information from its customers, http://www.pntball.com hired ControlScan and subscribed to the Enterprise Secure Plan. Through their unique process, ControlScan will conduct website vulnerability scans, tests and audits of http://www.pntball.com and certify the site’s security.



“Privacy and security are the main concerns of consumers,” says ControlScan President Aaron Biddar. “Consumers want to do business with companies who take privacy and security seriously. By passing the audits associated with the Corporate Secure Plan, http://www.pntball.com ’s visitors are reassured that this company is committed to protecting their personal and credit card information and providing a safe online shopping experience.”



Once a company passes the security process associated with the Enterprise Secure Plan they receive the Verified Secure, ID Theft Protected, Privacy Protected and Business http://www.pntball.com ’s customers to receive independent third-party verification of the site’s actual security before they decide to give out sensitive personal data.



About http://www.pntball.com

Ultimate Paintball is an online paintball store selling Tippmann, Spyder, and Smart Parts paintball gear. We stock paintball guns, paintball barrels, paintball tanks, paintball masks, hoppers and all other paintball gear!

