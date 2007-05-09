Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. Completes Demolition Services at Site in New Jersey

South Plainfield, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/09/2007 -- Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. (website http://www.dallascontracting.com ) was contracted by a large developer to demolish all structures at a site in New Jersey. The site consisted of a large farm style house, barns and sheds. Demolition contracting services included the demolition and remove all structures, concrete floors, slabs, footings and foundations.



Instead of demolishing the one large barn, Dallas Contracting dismantled and salvaged the wood beams and members. The salvage of the wood beams was not only profitable it was also environmentally friendly as it helps conserve valuable landfill space. The wood beams and salvage timbers were sold as architectural and wood salvaged materials.



To accomplish the demolition of the buildings, Dallas Contracting utilized several different pieces of heavy equipment including a Komatsu PC 300 with grapple (also used with a concrete pulverizer), a rubber tired wheel loader with 5 cubic yard bucket and a Cat 236 skid steer loader.



Demolished concrete was placed in a nearby stockpile for crushing. Concrete was crushed utilizing a Komatsu PC220LC excavator with bucket attachment and an UltraMax 1000-15CV Plant (manufactured by Eagle Crusher Company, Inc.). The Ultramax is a 3 stage portable crushing unit that has a feed hopper size of 11 cubic yards and is powered by a 275HP Diesel and 75KW generator. The typical throughput for the crushing plant for material of this nature is about 1000+ tons per day.



The entire project was completed in approximately 2 months without incident or injury.



About Dallas Contracting Co., Inc.



Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. is a demolition contractor that has been in business for 26 years, is financially sound (D&B Rating of 3A2) and works on a nationwide basis throughout the United States. As a special trade contractor we provide the following services as a complete package to our clients: building demolition, onsite concrete aggregate crushing, demolition consulting and estimates, Brownfield redevelopment, scrap metal recycling and used equipment purchasing.



