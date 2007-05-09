Marian Village Wins Legacy Award for Second Year in a Row

Homewood, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/09/2007 -- For the second year in a row, The Franciscan Sisters of Chicago Service Corporation (FSCSC) named Marian Village in Homer Glen the Legacy Award winner for its high level of achievement to FSCSC’s performance standards.



Marian Village exceeded targets in the areas of resident and employee satisfaction, financial performance, quality of care and support for staff development culminating with the winning of the legacy award.



Marian Village Executive Director Daniel Bannon gives all the credit to his associates for helping Marian Village achieve the highest level of operational success, while never wavering from the main reason they come to work everyday.



“This award is a testament to the staff’s ability to deliver quality services here at Marian Village,” Bannon said. “Our associates have an excellent understanding of the need for solid financial performance, but at the same time they never lose sight of the importance of working together to achieve the ultimate goal of keeping our residents happy."



The Legacy award gives FSCSC the opportunity to celebrate the achievements of its communities in embracing the Franciscan values and mission and integrating them into the very essence of how senior services are delivered.



“I think it is fantastic that they won this award again,” said Bob May, who has lived at Marian Village for 17 months. “It is a tribute to the great staff they have in place here. People really go out of their way to make you feel at home and it is obvious the associates enjoy working here.”



Also, St. Anthony Home in Crown Point, Ind. received an honorable mention for the promotion of staff development and quality of care, while St. Elizabeth Healthcare Center in Delphi, Ind. and St. Mary of the Woods in Avon, Ohio received honorable mentions for resident satisfaction and associate satisfaction, respectively.



Offering garden homes and independent living and assisted living apartments, Marian Village is sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago and is a member of the Franciscan Communities family, which includes Franciscan Village in Lemont, Addolorata Villa in Wheeling, St. James Manor and Villas in Crete, St. Joseph Village of Chicago and The Clare at Water Tower, both in Chicago, The Village at Victory Lakes in Lindenhurst and St. Anthony Home in Crown Point, Ind.



Franciscan Communities also provides home and community-based health services in Indiana and a shelter for women and their children who are survivors of domestic violence in Indiana. Franciscan Communities was ranked as the 6th fastest growing senior health and housing system in the nation in 2005.

