IDV Solutions Releases Visual Fusion for SharePoint

Lansing, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/09/2007 -- IDV Solutions today released a new extension of their Visual Fusion Suite software, titled Visual FusionTM for SharePoint (VFSP), offering new functionality and capabilities. Combined with a Microsoft technology stack, Visual Fusion for SharePoint is an important part of the Visual Fusion Suite to offer a comprehensive composite application platform.



Visual Fusion for SharePoint utilizes the powerful capabilities of Microsoft Office SharePoint Server 2007. VFSP extends IDV’s Visual Fusion ServerTM product and integrates it with SharePoint Server 2007 by tying directly into SharePoint Lists and the SharePoint Document Library. VFSP enhances the commanding collaboration that SharePoint Server 2007 affords by integrating individual items within the Lists and Libraries into the Virtual Earth map interface. This functionality enables the map viewer to immediately reflect modifications made to company documents, images, spreadsheets, etc. back to all users.



“A great deal of enterprise data sharing and collaboration is happening within the portal framework,” said Ian Clemens, Chief Technology Officer for IDV Solutions. “Visual Fusion for SharePoint enables enterprises to capitalize on that data and make it available in the context of location, a primary way of organizing information.”



Using Visual Fusion for SharePoint an organization can streamline everyday business processes that are a drain on organizational productivity by having the ability to immediately integrate information on the map with SharePoint. VFSP enhances an organization’s success by providing comprehensive data management within a consistent user experience.

