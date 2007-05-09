Spectra Colors Chooses DEACOM Software to Manage Dye Manufacturing Business

Wayne, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/09/2007 -- Spectra Colors Corporation, a specialized supplier of dyes for inks, coatings, foods, drugs, cosmetics, paper, household products and wood stains, recently selected the DEACOM Integrated Accounting and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software System to replace its homegrown UNIX System.



Prior to the DEACOM ERP selection, the Kearney, NJ-based Spectra Colors was restricted in its ability to make business processes more efficient. Excel spreadsheets were used to track sensitive materials for individual customers, which frequently became outdated and resulted in erroneous client tracking information. Inventory control was also an issue for the dye supplier.



Luis Marrero, President of Spectra Colors, explained, "We typically keep three to six months inventory onhand at all times so we are able to ship to customers within 24 hours, but we lacked a system to measure or report our levels accurately."



Marrero chose the DEACOM ERP System based on its specialization in the chemical, dye, and coatings manufacturing industries, as well as its integrated design and functionality. With DEACOM, Spectra Colors will link all of its processes, including lab management, regulatory reporting, and production, so Quality Control/Quality Assurance results can be easily obtained and reported. The DEACOM Material Requirements Planning (MRP) will allow Spectra personnel to optimize the availability of materials and finished products for production and delivery to customers for maximum efficiency.



Spectra Colors employees will also have the ability to maintain the lowest level of inventory onhand, and will never go negative with true lot control. Inventory information and other data can be exported into Excel spreadsheets or customizable reports within the DEACOM ERP System for seamless manipulation.



