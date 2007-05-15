New Press Release Distribution Website Announced

Sterling, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/15/2007 -- Online Directory Networks Inc, a web development company headquartered in Virginia, today officially announced the inauguration of its press release distribution website PressMediaWire.com.



PressMediaWire.com was established to serve all businesses and other individual professionals in delivering their news, product announcements and other news related items to the media houses and search engines free of charge. With other enhanced packages from standard to featured press releases, you are assured of a higher optimization and visibility. Some of the features in the standard press release include an ability to add a logo or picture, free 7-day text ad on our site based on the category chosen, press releases reaching approved third party portals and distribution to journalists and news editors who have opted in to receive press releases. Featured press releases includes all features in standard press release together with homepage showcase and a free year inclusion in our company links page with stats.



Another feature in the site is a free event listing for companies to showcase their company events etc. All press releases are archived and also available through our RSS feeds. The site is also linked to one of our sister sites B2BCalifornia.com thus broadening the capacity and volume of press releases on the site.



For more information visit us at http://www.pressmediawire.com

