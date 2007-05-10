Business Plan Success Releases Updated Business Plan Template

Henderson, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/10/2007 -- Business Plan Success today announced the immediate availability of the newest version of its business plan template. Version 5.0 features an expanded business plan writing guide and a completely redesigned financial template.



Since it was first released in 2001, the Business Plan Success template has been used by tens of thousands of business owners to create their business plans. The template, an alternative to expensive business plan software, is developed in Microsoft Word and Excel and aims to simplify the process of writing a business plan at an affordable price. It has become one of the most popular business plan templates on the internet and is recommended by many small business organizations, such as Entrepreneur.com.



The changes with Version 5.0 of the business plan template focused mainly on the guide and financial templates.



Expanded Business Plan Writing Guide



Version 5.0 features an expanded business plan writing guide that provide users with more resources for business plan writing than previously. The help section has also been expanded to better guide users through the process of writing their business plan.



Simplified Financial Templates



The Business Plan Success financial templates, which help the user create an income statement, statement of cash flows, and balance sheet, have been improved to accommodate more situations than before. They have also been streamlined to make the data entry easier and more straightforward.



Along with the release of its new business plan template, Business Plan Success also announced the beta release of a free sample business plan search tool at http://www.BusinessPlanSearch.com/.



Business Plan Success, Version 5.0 is available for immediate download at http://www.business-plan-success.com/ for $39.99. Customers can save 25% off the price when they purchase the newest version along with Marketing Plan Success.

