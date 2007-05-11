Employees Receive Health Benefits Through CoverTN Partnership

Franklin, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/11/2007 -- HometownQuotes recently announced its acceptance into Gov. Phil Bredesen’s Cover Tennessee health insurance plan, a plan constructed to provide guaranteed, affordable basic health coverage for employees of Tennessee’s small businesses.



“While our company is growing quickly, we’re not yet to the point where we can offer a comprehensive group plan to our staff. This plan gives us a chance to offer benefits that we otherwise would not yet be able to afford. Being in the insurance industry ourselves, we understand the importance of health insurance and commend Gov. Bredesen for allowing us to provide these benefits to our associates,” said HometownQuotes’ Chief Financial Officer and co-founder Bob Klee.



CoverTN focuses on preventive and primary care and is structured around a shared premium where the state, the employer and the employee are each responsible for 1/3 of the premium.



“Offering benefits to our associates is one more way to attract prospective employees and give them something that no one can afford to be without,” said Klee.



HometownQuotes was accepted into the program in March and has enrolled 60 percent of their employees.



HometownQuotes provides a quick and easy way for consumers to compare multiple insurance quotes. To learn more, visit http://www.hometownquotes.com.

