ControlScan Certifies AmyAdele.com as Safe Shopping Site

Atlanta, GA. and Greer, SC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/11/2007 -- In an effort to increase its Internet security, http://AmyAdele.com, a leading children’s stationery manufacturer, announced today that it has become certified by ControlScan, the Internet’s first and only B2B third-party identity theft certification service. The agreement illustrates ControlScan and AmyAdele.com’s continued commitment to building consumer confidence, protecting privacy and battling online thieves.



As a measure to increase privacy and security and to prevent hackers and thieves from accessing sensitive information from its customers, AmyAdele.com hired ControlScan and subscribed to the Enterprise Secure Plan. Through their unique process, ControlScan conducted website vulnerability scans, tests and audits of AmyAdele.com and certified the site’s security.



"Today’s online shoppers are increasingly aware of identity theft and expect online stores to take the necessary steps to protect their personal information,” said Joseph Wike at AmyAdele.com. "ControlScan’s team of experts has helped us make sure each visitor can trust their identity and online transactions are secure at AmyAdele.com."



“Privacy and security are the main concerns of consumers,” says ControlScan President Aaron Biddar. “Consumers want to do business with companies who take privacy and security seriously. By passing the audits associated with the Enterprise Secure Plan, AmyAdele.com’s visitors are reassured that this company is committed to protecting their personal and credit card information and providing a safe online shopping experience.”



Once a company passes the security process associated with the Enterprise Secure Plan they receive the Verified Secure, ID Theft Protected, Privacy Protected and Business Background Reviewed certificates. These certificates are renewed daily, allowing AmyAdele.com customers to receive independent third-party verification of the site’s actual security before they decide to give out sensitive personal data.



About AmyAdele.com

AmyAdele.com is a leading manufacturer of custom stationery, invitations and calling cards for children. Each design is hand drawn by founder and mom, Amy Adele.



Customers who visit AmyAdele.com can choose from over 800 card designs and personalize their favorite online. The personalization process allows users to preview a card with their own text and choose from many fonts, colors and sizes. Over 2,000 customers have used AmyAdele.com for stationery and party invitations since the company’s launch 18 months ago.



About ControlScan

ControlScan provides third party verification and scanning services that help identify, measure, and prioritize security, privacy, quality, accessibility and compliance risks that exist on corporate web properties.



ControlScan’s certified PCI Compliance security certifications are rapidly becoming the industry standard for privacy protection. The certificates assist in meeting the criteria for mandates in Europe, Japan, Canada, ISO and the USA. By using business plans unlike any other Internet security solution companies, ControlScan is able to custom protect companies and their consumers. As a business is put through the certification process, ControlScan is able to show the company where its weaknesses lie. If a company does not pass the test, ControlScan’s experts work with the company to increase its security until they meet the standards. Therefore, customers who see ControlScan certifications on a website can shop with ease, knowing that the business is working towards ensuring consumer safety.

