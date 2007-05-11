Elecard Gets There First

Tomsk, Russia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/11/2007 -- Today must be regarded as a turning point in the lives of all the world’s AVCHD camcorder owners. Elecard has officially stated that a program for movie file conversion from AVCHD to HDV and DVD formats has been released. Previous Editions of Elecard Converter Studio have been quite popular, but if you are a happy owner of Sony HDR-UX1, HDR-SR1 or Panasonic AG-HSC1U, HDC-SD1 camcorders Elecard Converter Studio AVCHD Edition will do just the task you need saving your money.



“This program is what a lot of people really needed and what no one could give them. A couple of months ago we had committed that we were going to release a product that would convert AVCHD videos to the popular formats such as HDV and DVD”, said Andrey Posdnyakov, Elecard president, “We have worked really hard and finally achieved our goal. I hope that our customers will really appreciate this new product”.



Elecard Converter Studio AVCHD Edition was thoroughly tested and one of the beta testers was asked to make a comment and here’s what he said: “I couldn’t believe it! I have a lot of videos that I shot with my Sony camcorder but unfortunately ways that I could convert video into something more-widely used were too complicated. So when I was asked to be a beta-testers for Elecard Converter Studio AVCHD Edition, I was like, No way, if this thing works I’m gonna be one of the first users that actually got to use it. And it’s not just a makeshift program, it’s thought through and has so many options that I’m still wondering, how could they ever come up with such a thing so fast!”



Elecard Converter Studio AVCHD Edition includes a lot of features that will help you out while converting your AVCHD, such as extended access to encoder settings, profile creating and many others. If you’re not really into all the video settings stuff and don’t have a lot of experience in configuring encoders then you’ll probably really like the set of preconfigured profiles that will help you convert your videos in an easy way. You can also create, edit, and save your own profiles in case you need to convert many files with the same settings or the preset profiles don’t seem quite suitable for you.



AVCHD format is also supported by Elecard Xmuxer, which allows you to multiplex, remultiplex, and demultiplex streams; cut and merge file portions. Elecard StreamEye Tools will effectively analyze video encoding quality of your AVCHD file.



Elecard Converter Studio AVCHD Edition is the best and only program on the market today that will do the AVCHD conversion for you like nothing else can. Converter Studio AVCHD Edition is a part of the Converter Studio product line and in case you have to do more than just that, if you need AVC/H.264 format support, folder batch encoding, or anything else then we advise you take a look at Converter Studio, Converter Studio Pro or Converter Studio ProHD.



Read more about the product http://www.elecard.com/products/products-pc/professional/converter-studio-avchd/



About Elecard



Elecard is a leading provider of high quality software products for video and audio playback, editing, analysis, multimedia content preparation and streaming. From 1995 Elecard has been developing products and solutions for digital TV. Late in 2006 Elecard has released its SIGMA iTV system, which is provided as reference designs or firmware solution with AVC/H.264 and MPEG-2 HD support for broadband, broadcast, IPTV, cable, satellite, and terrestrial Telco operators and system integrators. The Elecard group consists of 7 IT companies. Elecard is headquartered in Tomsk, Russia, where it was founded in 1989.



For additional information, visit the company's website at www.elecard.com



