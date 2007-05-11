Recover Your Logon Password in 3 Simple Steps

Taganrog, Rostov, Russia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/11/2007 -- Windows Password Recovery Bootdisk extends a helping hand when you lost your logon password. It won't damage the integrity of the system by deleting the password; it will carefully restore user names, LM and NTLM password hashes. In three simple steps, you will be able to recover your logon password and continue working as usual. It fits for both SATA/SCSI and IDE hard drives with FAT or NTFS file system and supports Windows NT/2000/XP/2003.



Windows Password Recovery Bootdisk makes logon password recovery downright simple. First, the utility needs to create a special record on a removable device to turn it into a boot disk. The program allows choosing from floppy disk, flash disk or CD. You can create the boot disk in any 32-bit version of Microsoft Windows. Then, boot from the created bootable disk and it will automatically carry out necessary operations to restore user names along with password hashes and save them to the boot disk. It will successfully restore even the hashes protected by syskey. Finally, you just need to visit Windows Password Recovery Service at http://www.rixler.com/windows_service.htm to submit the extracted hashes. There, you will be able to recover your original logon password. The procedure won't take much time. Take advantage of Windows Password Recovery Bootdisk to return logon passwords with ease.



Windows Password Recovery Bootdisk is freeware, you can download it using this link:

http://www.rixler.com/download/bootdisk.zip (3.2 Mb)



About Rixler Software

Rixler Software is an information technology company. Since its foundation in 2003, Rixler Software has focused on developing password recovery and computer security software. For more information about the company and products, visit http://www.rixler.com.



