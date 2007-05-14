Unbelievably Simple Drive Lock Utility - Easy Drive Lock 2

Xiaan, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/14/2007 -- HiHiSoft (http://www.hihisoft.com) has announced the immediate availability of Easy Drive Lock 2, a simple security utility that will protect selected drives from being opened or accessed without the owner's permission.



Most every computer user has experienced the pain and sufferings that come from a file that has been copied to the folder you don't know or worse yet, deleted by some well-intentioned co-worker who didn't realize the file was important to you. This event is more common than you may think, especially in offices where one computer is often shared by more than one user. Fortunately there's now a little utility called Easy Drive Lock that will prevent data loss from happening.



Easy Drive Lock is unbelievably simple and requires no time to learn. Even people with little or no knowledge of computers can protect their files from accessing drives in a couple of minutes because the interface is so uncomplicated and friendly. Once you start the program, it'll ask you to select drives in order to be locked. Then to password setup, you only need to type your password twice, enter a password hint and click "Lock It!" button - all in 30 seconds!



Please, check HiHiSoft's at www.hihisoft.com website for more information. There you can download an evaluation copy of the product to test its functionality for free.



Pricing and Availability

Easy Drive Lock 2 runs under Microsoft Windows NT/2000/XP/2003 and costs only $19.95 (US) for a single-user license. Discounts for volume buyers are available. Licensed customers are entitled to the fully functional version of the product, lifetime technical support and free upgrades to minor versions. Additional information about Easy Drive Lock, as well as its free evaluation copy is available from www.hihisoft.com.



About HiHiSoft

Founded in 2004, HiHiSoft is a China-based technology company, specializing in software development for Windows OS. Its product line includes File Anti-Copy, Easy Drive Lock, Easy Volume Control, Windows Set V1.22, and HiHi Order System V5.1.0. For more information about the company and its products, please visit http://www.hihisoft.com.



NOTE TO EDITORS: Please, let us know if you have questions or would like any additional information on Easy Drive Lock 2. Contact Wu Di at admin@hihisoft.com for more information. A free registration key is available upon request to all editors considering a review.



Product page link: http://www.hihisoft.com/edl.html

Download link: http://www.hihisoft.com/down/easydrivelock.zip

Company website: http://www.hihisoft.com

E-mail: admin@hihisoft.com



Postal address: HJ Hotel, 55# Lotus Road, Xiaan, P.R. China, 710003

