CAP Creative Hires Director of Market Development

Sarasota, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/11/2007 -- Roxanne Joffe, President of CAP Creative, announced today that Dorothy L. Carlin has been chosen to be Director of Market Development for the Sarasota-based firm. Carlin, who worked for the past five years as a Senior Account Executive at Clarke Advertising, another Sarasota Advertising Agency, brings experience to CAP that includes a Journalism Degree from Drake University (Des Moines) and a St. Louis division of the world-renowned Advertising Agency, J. Walter Thompson. At JWT, she worked on the BJC Health System and Tenet Healthcare accounts as well as account supervision, national media planning and communication strategy for Edward Jones.



“Dorothy is highly respected in this community---both for her high degree of professionalism and for her intuitive thinking,” said Joffe. “We are very fortunate to have her on our team.”



“I am excited to be here at CAP. I have always admired the firm’s agility and entrepreneurial spirit. The speed of business, quickly emerging trends and rapidly changing marketplaces demand fast reaction times. As a former competitor, I was always amazed at how quickly CAP “got it,” said Carlin.



Locally, Carlin managed multiple consumer and business-to-business accounts including PGT Industries, Sarasota Memorial Hospital, Sun Hydraulics, Sarasota Main Street, Corvus International and not-for-profit accounts like the Sarasota Arts Council and Sarasota Film Festival.



One of Carlin’s initial account responsibilities is TRiTON Companies which includes the TRiTON Property Fund, One Palm Luxury Condominiums and a yet-to-be-named beachfront residential project on Siesta Key. She will also lead CAP’s growth in local and regional markets.



About CAP Creative



CAP Creative is a full service Advertising and Public Relations firm with an emphasis on Branding. Notable clients include TRiTON Companies, Sarasota Reading Festival, Dine Originals, Barossa Olive Oil Company, American Dental Sales, HealthTrust LLC, National Medicaid/Medicare Conference, One Palm, Camber Corporation, Refractive Partners and Standard Pacific Homes.



The agency is located at 1900 Main Street in downtown Sarasota. The company is a positive and proactive member of the local, regional and state communities and currently the Executive Producer of both the 2006 and 2007 Sarasota Reading Festivals. Visit www.CAPCreative.com for a virtual tour.

