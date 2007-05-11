Avoiding Guilt: Tips for Working Moms

Cary, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/11/2007 -- D.J. Mitsch, MCC, CMC is cofounder of The Pyramid Resource Group. A pioneer in the professional coaching field, D.J. recently launched a large coaching initiative for women. With more than 15 years experience, D.J.’s conversational coach-approach has worked with both CEOs of Fortune 500 companies and top talented individuals to reach new levels of executive leadership and achieve great success. She is currently writing two books on women and leadership based on her observations.



As a working mother for the past 18 years, I have learned a lot about accepting that I cannot do everything all at once. Women tend to blame themselves for not being superheroes and we often find ourselves apologizing for missing important events concerning our work, family and friends. Here are some personal things I do, and have shared with my executive female clients, to experience grace instead of guilt.



1. Meditate in the bath tub. Indulge in pleasure by soaking in a bath of sea salts as you take time to enjoy Mother Nature’s best remedy. Empty your busy mind and consider the things that are most important to you in your life.

2. Write your thoughts in journal. Keep a journal by your bedside and write in it whenever you get the chance. The journal should be for your personal thoughts or to one day share with your children the memories of when they were growing up.

3. Choose what makes you happy. Sometimes dance recitals come first. The promotion is not worth missing your daughter’s performance and watching her face light up. Taking a stand on your values keeps you dedicated to what you honor most and that helps us avoid guilt.

4. Make a breakfast date with a girlfriend. Perhaps you missed a birthday of a friend you can never find time to meet. Start the day off by meeting her for breakfast. Mark it on your calendar as if it were an important business meeting.

5. Celebrate birthdays. Buy at least two dozen of your favorite cards and put them on file by category so you always have one for every special occasion. Make sure you have a calendar with everyone’s birthday marked. Send your favorite card at least three days out from the birthday you wish to remember.

6. Make a team charter with the family. Tell your family you want to be fully present when you’re together and share with them your struggles surrounding guilt. Get their suggestions on how you can best support them as a mother and spouse, and share with them how they can best support you.

7. Remember your unique contribution to the world. Focus on your daily contributions through the things you do for your family, friends and in your career.



About The Pyramid Resource Group, Inc.

Founded in 1994 by DJ and Barry Mitsch, The Pyramid Resource Group, Inc. is a North Carolina Triangle-based executive coaching group recognized world-wide for guiding forward-thinking corporations into new dimensions of leadership, discovery, reflection, and high level conversation. Infused with systems, strategies, and organizational development programs that are specific to industry requirements, our coaching programs empower business executives and teams to make a difference in their companies’ performance. They also learn how they view their place in the world. With over sixteen extraordinary coaches, Pyramid offers the highest mastery level of expertise and experience in our coaching and programs. To learn more, visit www.pyramidresource.com

