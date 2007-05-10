Screaming Bee Brings Voice Changing to a New Level

Middleton, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/10/2007 -- Screaming Bee LLC is pleased to announce the release of an enhanced version of MorphVOX Pro Voice Changer. This software tool provides voice morphing to online games, instant messaging, and the professional studio. The software’s new “Adaptive Clarity” feature introduces extended pitch-modification capabilities and superior audio quality.



"We are quite happy with the enhancements to MorphVOX Pro," says Mark Ramirez, CEO of Screaming Bee. He adds, “With Adaptive Clarity, your online game characters and your multimedia voice-overs will sound amazingly clear.”



The Adaptive Clarity upgrade is a significant breakthrough. The new algorithm can shift a voice's pitch more than two octaves with excellent quality, while using minimal computer resources. As a result, the audio output of MorphVOX Pro is crystal clear and vibrant.



MorphVOX Pro enhances online game communication. Online gamers can now sound like the character they play, whether they choose to be an enormous giant or a grumpy dwarf. Additional voice, sound, and background packs provide even more content for the program. MorphVOX Pro can be used with games like World of Warcraft, Second Life, EVE Online, EverQuest 2, Guild Wars, Counter-Strike and many more. It also works well with chat programs such as Xfire, TeamSpeak, Skype, Google Talk, Yahoo Messenger, AOL Messenger, and Ventrilo.



MorphVOX Pro can also morph an existing audio file or record a voice directly to file. The program’s simple and intuitive interface makes it easy for users to create voice-overs or narrations. Studios that use this tool can save time and potentially thousands of dollars by creating multiple voices from existing stock audio or a single voice talent. MorphVOX Pro is used by professionals in a number of fields, including education, radio broadcast, and animation.



About Screaming Bee LLC: Provider of voice software and solutions for online games, VoIP and the professional studio. For more information regarding our products, including MorphVOX Pro, please visit our site at http://www.screamingbee.com

